Pixel Fold 2 renders show off polarizing camera design and other details

What you need to know

Newly revealed renders show off what will allegedly be the Pixel Fold 2 design.

The phone appears to have a newly designed camera housing and a narrower cover screen.

The images seem to corroborate a previous live image of the phone, suggesting that the design may be final.

Google will likely announce the Pixel Fold 2 this spring with a summer launch if following last year's schedule.

New Pixel Fold 2 renders have just surfaced, and they seem to suggest that a major design change is in the cards for the foldable. The renders were posted by leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) through SmartPrix and give us the best look so far at what Google's next foldable may look like when it arrives later this year.

From the images, the biggest change you'll notice is the camera housing, which has shifted from a bar design on the original Pixel Fold to a rectangular housing on one corner of the device. It appears to feature three lenses — including what looks like a telephoto camera — and various sensors. It doesn't look like it will adopt the Pixel 8 Pro temperature sensor.

(Image credit: SmartPrix via OnLeaks)

Furthermore, there appear to be some changes to the displays, with the external panel appearing taller and more narrow than the original Pixel Fold, measuring around 6.4 inches. The internal folding display, which OnLeaks claims to be 7.9 inches, may sport an under-display camera similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, with another unknown sensor accompanying it.

The bezels around the folding display also appear to be smaller and connected to a chamfered frame.

(Image credit: SmartPrix via OnLeaks)

An alleged live image of the Pixel Fold 2 was recently revealed with a seemingly identical design, which seems to suggest that this may be the final look for Google's upcoming Pixel Fold 2. If so, potential buyers may welcome the thinner design, with the device reportedly measuring 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.27 mm when open and 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.54 mm when folded (the original Pixel Fold was a bit thicker at 5.8 mm when open, 12.1 mm when folded). Based on the dimensions, we're also looking at a taller and narrower device overall.

(Image credit: SmartPrix via OnLeaks)

It's still early in the year, and Google isn't expected to announce the Pixel Fold 2 until perhaps May if last year's schedule is anything to go by. Rumors have been fairly scarce, but the device may skip the Tensor G3 and sport a newer Tensor G4 chipset with 16GB of RAM.