How to use the Google Pixel 8 Pro temperature sensor

Google brought a never-been-seen-before feature to the Pixel 8 Pro in the form of a temperature sensor. The sensor has a few use cases, such as measuring the temperature of dishes or food in the kitchen or checking to see if the bath isn't too hot. Ideally, you can get even more out of the feature by measuring the temperature of people and pets, but that option is still pending FDA approval, so it's unavailable for now.

Whether you find it odd or practical, it's there, so you might as well learn how to use it. The process is pretty straightforward, but you might be unsure about initiating it. Here's how you can use the Pixel 8 Pro temperature sensor.

How to use the Pixel 8 Pro temperature sensor

1. Open the Thermometer app on your Pixel 8 Pro.

2. Choose the Object temperature option.

3. Point your phone at any object.

(Image credit: Android Central)

4. Hit the big Tap to measure button.

5. Alternatively, you can choose the type of object being measured by tapping the button at the bottom.

6. Choose the type of object and tap the Tap to measure button.

For now, the Object temperature is the only option available in the Thermometer app on the Pixel 8 Pro. Hopefully, the FDA won't take too long to approve the human body temperature option. We're also looking forward to being able to use the thermometer sensor on pets such as cats and dogs.

It hasn't been very long since the Pixel 8 Pro saw the light of day, but we already know that it's the best Pixel phone to date. Even though the Pixel 8 Pro may not be as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Galaxy S23 Ultra, it's still an exceedingly capable device. Our very own Jerry Hildenbrand went as far as to say that the Tensor G3 in the Pixel 8 series is the best phone chip today.

This is because Google designed the Tensor G3 SoC to do very specific tasks so the processor can handle specialized tasks well. All those fancy Pixel software features, especially the ones that depend heavily on AI, would be impossible without Google's own silicone.

With that being said, users also get a stunning display, a bold design, and unique features like a temperature sensor. This easily makes the Google Pixel 8 Pro one of the top Android phones that money can buy.