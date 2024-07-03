Google Pixel 9 again leaks in another video, giving us a closer look

What you need to know

Google's upcoming Pixel 9 in Pink shows up in a new video ahead of its official launch.

The new hands-on video also showcases the display of the Pixel 9 next to the device from all angles.

The official launch of the Pixel 9 series is set for August 13 through Made by Google event.

After witnessing a Pink Pixel 9 in a set of images and a hands-on video on Tuesday (July 2), another video surfaced on the web, giving the audience a closer look at the upcoming flagship.

While the previous leaked hands-on video showcased the device from all angles, it didn't show it with its screen turned on. The latest one, shared by a user with the username "Reparation Mobile 23" on Facebook (via Android Authority), reveals the screen in action to some extent.

It doesn't drastically differ from the current Pixel 8 series, as it still has a conventional punch-hole screen and a flat display. The interface on the inside looks unchanged, too.

The device is shown in all possible angles, aside from the screen. At the bottom, the Pixel 9 has a single speaker grille, USB Type-C, and a SIM card slot, while the volume rockers and the home button are on the side pane.

The dual cameras are seen inside the camera visor, which is accompanied by an LED flash. The visor sports a matte finish, and the back appears glossy, similar to the previous hands-on video.

Aside from the all-new pink color and aforementioned details, nothing concrete is there to comprehend. The leaked high-quality renders of the Pixel 9 and its siblings have given us a fairly clear picture of what to expect at the Made by Google event.

Regardless, it is still a major leak, given that the launch is still a month away. The previous leak also indicated that the device is already available in the Algerian market.

Along with the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro and an all-new Pixel 9 Pro XL model will likely debut at the Made By Google event on August 13. Next to the Pixel phones, the Pixel Watch 3 and the new generation of Pixel Buds are the other expected devices from Google. With this major hands-on leak, we expect similar significant leaks to pop up as we march toward the Pixel launch event.