Entire Pixel 9 series leaks in live photos hours before Google I/O 2024

An array of supposed live images depicting the Google Pixel 9 series has leaked.

The photos give a good look at the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro's supposed display bezels differences alongside display sizes for the entire series.

The devices will reportedly alternate between glossy and matte finishes for the back panel and frame.

Google is preparing for its I/O 2024 event tomorrow, May 14, where we may get a proper look at the Pixel 9 series before the fall.

With Google I/O hours away, a few images supposedly depicting the upcoming Pixel 9 series have leaked.

The set of images was posted by Rozetked (Russian), supposedly depicting an array of live photos for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 XL (Android Police). Specifications about the devices suggest the base model will sport a 6.2-inch display, the Pro may have a 6.3-inch display, and the 9 XL could see a 6.7-inch screen.

The publication, which cites an anonymous source, says the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are the "same size." However, the devices differ in their bezels, as the base model supposedly sports thicker ones compared to the Pro edition.

The leak continues to say that the displays for the entire 9 series can reach a 120Hz refresh rate.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Rozetked) (Image credit: Rozetked)

The alleged live photos give us a much cleaner look at the Pixel 9 series' back panel. The series has been rumored to boast a design change where the camera visor no longer stretches the span of the panel horizontally. These speculated live photos double down on those past rumors, which makes the phones feel more like the Pixel Fold.

The base model's camera specs are light, as the publication states it will offer 0.5x and 1x zoom. The Pro and XL models are said to deliver three 50MP cameras with 0.5x, 1x, and 5x zoom capabilities. Additionally, both the higher-end models could debut with UWB support.

Internally, the Pixel 9 could arrive with a RAM/storage configuration of 12/128GB. The Pro and XL could both feature 16/128GB setups. The entire series is expected to rock the new Tensor G4, as well. The leak adds that the base Pixel 9 could feature a glossy back panel with "matte frames." This is reportedly different than the Pixel 9 Pro, which will offer a matte back with "glossy frames."

(Image credit: Rozetked)

The latest wave of live photos joins an earlier look from April at the Pixel 9 Pro. It was previously rumored that the device would sport a 6.1-inch display, though that's seemingly not the case now as speculation floats a 6.3-inch display onto the table.

More importantly, after some rendering confusion, the idea of a potential Pixel 9 XL was theorized in March. The device will reportedly take the cake as the largest in the upcoming series with a 6.7-inch display instead of the previously rumored 6.5-inch screen.

Google is preparing to host its I/O 2024 event tomorrow, May 14, at 10 am PT. The event should hold a few surprises for us and maybe even a proper look at the Pixel 9 series that's on its way for a fall debut.