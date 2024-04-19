Live Pixel 9 Pro photos surface, highlighting rumored design changes

What you need to know

A set of alleged "live photos" of the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro have leaked, and highlight several previously rumored changes.

The device is seen with a completely flat display, flat edges, and a thicker, Pixel Fold-like camera array.

The assumed Pixel 9 Pro "prototype" appears to feature 16GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, per its fastboot screen.

Live photos claiming to represent Google's upcoming Pixel 9 Pro have supposedly surfaced to give us a good look at what's in store.

The images were obtained by Rozetked (Russian) and are said to be of a Pixel 9 Pro prototype device. It's stated that the Pixel 9 Pro is "similar" in size to Apple's iPhone 15 Pro, which features a 6.1-inch display. A photo from the front highlights how flat Google is looking to keep the upcoming model.

On its back panel, the live snapshots showcase the previously rumored major change for the Pixel 9 series: the horizontal camera housing array. The photos suggest that consumers will see a continuance of a triple camera setup.

The supposed images also give us a good look at how thick the Pixel 9 Pro's camera bump maybe once it officially launches. More importantly, the array doesn't cover the back panel from edge to edge. Instead, it's giving Pixel Fold vibes.

Another note is that the sides of the device in these photos are quite straight, similar to Apple's iPhone line. It seems Google may opt for a more flat overall look for the device and with a more matte-like finish on the back panel, too.

Since the device in question is a "prototype," the device was only available in fast boot mode. This spilled smaller specifications like 16GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It's unclear if this signals an overall increase in RAM from the Pixel 8 Pro's 12GB or if this is another option.

Additionally, 128GB was the smallest available internal storage size last year, so perhaps we can expect the same later in 2024.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Rozetked) (Image credit: Rozetked) (Image credit: Rozetked)

A batch of leaked renders from January, which a tipster claims is now of the Pixel 9 Pro, double down on these live photo contents. Those supposed renders showcased the Pixel Fold-like camera array change and suggested the device could arrive smaller with a 6.1-inch display. The device was also rumored to feature the Pixel 8 Pro's temperature sensor.

The Pixel 9 series isn't expected to launch until later this year, potentially in October if the past is anything to go by. A recent rumor states that the trio's Tensor G4 chip could feature Samsung's Modem 5400, bringing satellite connectivity to the flagship models.

Other rumors say the Pixel 9 Pro isn't the last of the series in 2024, as Google could return the "Pixel XL" name. That device is rumored to feature a 6.5-inch display, signaling that Google's upcoming flagship trio might be smaller than the 2023 models.