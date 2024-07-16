Honor Magic V3 and Vs3 are the thinnest foldables currently confined to China

What you need to know

The Magic V3 is the thinnest foldable phone from Honor, with 9.2mm thickness when folded and 4.35mm when unfolded.

In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 measures 12.1mm in thickness and 5.6mm in unfolded state.

The Magic Vs3 also shares similar dimensions and battery capacities next to super fast charging support.

Late last week, Honor came up with some foldables right after Samsung unpacked its latest foldable smartphones. The new devices, dubbed Honor Magic V3 and Vs3, have been announced in China, and they are projected to be the slimmest foldable phones that the company has ever made.

The Magic V3 claims to have achieved the thinnest foldable flagship title, with a 9.2mm thickness when folded and only 4.35mm when unfolded. This is significantly thinner than the latest flagship foldable from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which measures 12.1mm and 5.6mm, respectively.

The Magic V3 weighs 226 grams, lighter than most Android phones. The Magic Vs3 has similar dimensions, 9.8mm in thickness (when folded), and weighs 229 grams.

The Magic V3 has a 6.43-inch cover screen and a foldable screen measuring 7.92 inches. The screen supports PWM dimming up to 4320Hz. The Vs3 also features the same OLED screens. The former includes a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, whereas the Vs3 has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Both foldable phones have up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. They also ship with Android 14-based Magic OS 8.0.1 out of the box.

For optics, the Magic V3 and Vs3 come with a triple camera setup; however, the camera visors and the cameras slightly differ. The Magic V3 with a circular camera module includes a 50MP primary camera, next to a 40MP ultra wide-angle camera and another 50MP periscope telephoto camera.

Meanwhile, the Vs3 also has a 50MP primary camera and a 40MP ultra-wide-angle camera; the periscope camera is limited to 8MP. All these cameras are placed in a conventional rectangular setup.

For selfies, the Magic V3 is equipped with a 20MP camera on the cover screen and another 20MP selfie camera on the internal screen. On the other hand, the Magic Vs3 comprises a similar setup but with a 16MP camera on both screens.

The Magic Vs3's 5000mAh battery capacity and the Magic V3's 5150mAh battery keep these screens powered. Both batteries support Honor's 66W Super Fast Charging and 50W wireless charging.

The Magic V3 and Vs3 are currently confined to the Chinese region, and the global availability of these foldables still needs to be determined. However, in a blog post, Honor mentioned that both phones will venture into other markets later this year.

The Magic V3 and the Vs3 will be available in China starting July 19 at RMB 8999 and RMB 6999, respectively. Both foldables come in White, Black, and Green, and the Magic V3 has an exclusive Reddish-Brown color option.