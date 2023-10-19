OPPO's Find N3 and Find N3 Flip are taking on Samsung's foldables worldwide

What you need to know

Oppo's latest book-style foldable smartphone, the Find N3, features a smaller and tougher third-generation Flexion Hinge, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

It has a 7.8-inch LTPO OLED main display and a 6.3-inch AMOLED outer display, and it is TÜV Rheinland certified for 1 million folds.

The phone has three cameras with Hasselblad color calibration and a 4800mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Oppo promises four years of Android OS updates and five years of security updates for both the Find N3 and Find N3 Flip, which has made its global debut today.

Oppo has officially unveiled the Find N3, the company’s latest book-style foldable smartphone, at a launch event in Singapore, where the Find N3 Flip also saw its global launch.

Both the Oppo Find N3 and OnePlus Open are basically identical twins with different names, as previously confirmed by Oppo. It's the successor to the Oppo Find N2, a full-sized foldable phone similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo Find N3

The Find N3 boasts Oppo's third-generation Flexion Hinge, which is not only smaller but also tougher than its predecessor. Under the hood, the device packs a punch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a generous 16GB of RAM, and a speedy 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

It has gained a bit of weight compared to the Oppo Find N2, tipping the scales at 239g in its vegan leather variant, while its predecessor weighed 233g in black with vegan leather. However, it's noticeably slimmer when folded, measuring just 11.7mm thick, making it one of the sleekest foldable phones out there.

The Find N3 doubles your screen pleasure with two displays. Unfold to reveal a spacious 7.8-inch LTPO OLED main screen, boasting a crisp 2268 x 2440 resolution, a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2800 nits. When folded, you're greeted by a 6.3-inch AMOLED outer screen, matching the maximum refresh rate and brightness of its larger counterpart. Oppo claims that the Find N3's screens outshine the competition in terms of sharpness and brightness.

When it comes to capturing images, the Find N3 is equipped with a triple-camera system. A 48MP Sony LYTIA-T808 sensor takes center stage, backed by a 48MP ultra-wide lens for capturing expansive landscapes and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera for zooming in on distant details. All three sensors benefit from Hasselblad's color calibration.

The Find N3 keeps you connected and entertained with a long-lasting 4800mAh battery, and when it's time for a recharge, the included 67W SUPERVOOC charger gets you back to 100% in a mere 42 minutes, the company claims. It's also splash-resistant thanks to its IPX4 rating. And for added peace of mind, Oppo says the Find N3 is the first phone to receive TÜV Rheinland's independent certification for withstanding 1 million folds.

(Image credit: Oppo)

You can choose from the handset's two colorways, including Champagne Gold, featuring a sleek glass back, and Classic Black, sporting a vegan leather back. To keep your device up-to-date and secure, Oppo promises four years of Android OS updates and five years of security updates, matching the software support commitment of Samsung's foldable phones.

The Find N3 Flip goes global

As for the Oppo Find N3 Flip, the clamshell-foldable handset has launched globally alongside the Find N3 following its debut in mainland China in August. One of the phone's most noticeable design tweaks is the revamped camera bump. Oppo has replaced the dual-circle camera housing with a larger, unified circular bump to accommodate more cameras.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The Find N3 Flip boasts a Hasselblad-branded triple camera setup on its back, consisting of a 32MP telephoto lens, a 48MP ultrawide lens with a 114-degree field of view, and a 50MP main camera. For selfie enthusiasts, a 32MP front-facing camera takes care of self-portraits.

It retains the same 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate as its predecessor. But the real game-changer lies in the cover screen's software upgrade, which supports popular apps like YouTube, TikTok, Gmail, and Google Maps.

MediaTek's Dimensity 9200 processor is ticking inside, and a 4,300mAh battery is keeping the lights on. The 44W fast-charging capability, inherited from the N2 Flip, gets you back in action real quick. And for those who appreciate quick control over their notifications, the beloved three-stage alert slider makes a welcome return.