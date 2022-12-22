Oppo comes for Google and Samsung with four years of major ColorOS update promise

What you need to know

Oppo has promised to roll out four years of major OS updates to its flagship phones.

The new update policy will apply to 2023 models, leaving existing flagship devices out in the cold.

Oppo's selected flagship models will also receive five years of security patches globally.

Oppo is joining the ranks of Android OEMs committing to longer software support for smartphones. The company has announced that it will provide four years of major ColorOS updates to its selected flagship phones, starting with 2023 models.

The company revealed (opens in new tab) the new software update policy alongside the rollout of ColorOS 13, and it comes a few weeks after OnePlus announced the same update policy for its upcoming devices. Oppo says this only applies to selected flagship models that will launch in 2023, meaning its existing lineup of premium phones will not get the same treatment. The same is true for its mid-range models.

Oppo also announced that the ColorOS 13 rollout is the "fastest and biggest update in the history of ColorOS," having landed on 33 smartphone models worldwide since launching on August 18.

It's a safe bet that the next-generation Oppo Find X6 series and the recently announced foldable duo—the Find N2 and Find N2 Flip—will benefit from the new update policy. However, you're out of luck if you own either the Oppo Find X5 or Find X5 Pro.

Oppo's latest move should put Samsung and Google on notice, promising longer OS updates for its flagship devices than before. Meanwhile, Google's best Android phones, including the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lineups, are only promised three years of major OS updates.

In addition to major OS updates, Oppo's upcoming crop of flagship models will receive five years' worth of security patches, which will presumably arrive every other month, similar to OnePlus' schedule. Oppo's new policy matches Samsung's, except that the latter releases monthly security updates.

Oppo's latest update plan marks a significant step in software commitment from Android vendors. While Oppo and other OEMs are still far from matching Apple in terms of software updates, the changes are a step in the right direction.

