The Find N2 Flip is OPPO's answer to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4

OPPO has announced two new foldable devices in China.

Under the Find N2 series, there are two new models: The Find N2 and the Find N2 Flip.

The Find N2 Flip challenges the Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a bigger secondary screen.

OPPO has launched the Find N2 series at INNO Day 2022, which kicked off yesterday. The popular and the first foldable phone by OPPO was launched late last year. The company has announced the successor to the Find N next to the OPPO Find N2 Flip, the first flip phone from the company to challenge the Galaxy Z Flip series.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip looks interesting, to begin with. It is a clamshell phone with a rather sleek design; alongside the primary cameras, you’re greeted with a secondary screen (measuring 3.26 inches), which is significantly bigger when compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (1.9 inches).

In addition, unlike the horizontal screen we have seen on the Flip 4 and the Moto Razr 2022 models, OPPO has opted for a secondary screen in vertical or portrait orientation, which makes the device look different and gives it a similar orientation to the main display.

(Image credit: OPPO)

OPPO says users would be able to glance at the outer screen for weather, take calls, open cameras wherein it acts as a viewfinder, have lock screen controls including widgets, and more.

The Find N2 Flip promises to be pocket friendly and weighs around 191 grams. It is slightly heavier than the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which weighs 187 grams. Also, when folded, the Find N2 measures 16.02mm in thickness.

The foldable screen is, however, the highlight of the Find N2 Flip, and it measures 6.8 inches with an 86.48% screen-to-body ratio. It is a 120Hz high refresh rate display with Full HD+ resolution. OPPO says the primary screen is a UTG (ultra-thin glass), whereas the outer screen comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Underneath, the Find N2 Flip has opted for MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000+, which is considered a counter to this year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+. This Dimensity SoC was also found in the rather powerful ROG Phone 6D series. Three storage options are available, including 8/12/16GB of RAM paired with 256/256/512GB of onboard storage.

There is a dual camera setup where a 50MP acts as the primary camera coupled with an 8MP super-wide-angle lens. On the front, the foldable screen carries a punch hole featuring a 32MP selfie shooter. The Find N2 Flip has adopted the same functionality as the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which uses the foldable feature of the main screen to use as a stand or a viewfinder when taking selfies.

Powering the phone is a 4300mAh battery that comes with OPPO’s proprietary 44W SuperVOOC charging.

(Image credit: OPPO)

The other highlights of the Find N2 Flip include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, supports Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3. Lastly, it ships with Android 13-based ColorOS 13 out of the box.

Going by the looks and specs on paper of the Find N2 Flip, OPPO has thoroughly aimed at some of the best foldable devices like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Motorola Razr 2022.

The Find N2 Flip is only available for the Chinese market, and a global release is expected soon. It starts at CNY 5999 (~$860) for the 8GB+256GB variant, the 12GB+256GB variant retails at CNY 6399 (~$917), and the larger 16GB+512GB costs CNY 6999 (~$1003). The Find N2 Flip also comes in three colorways in China.