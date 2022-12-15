The Oppo Find N2 challenges the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a far narrower display crease

What you need to know

Oppo announced the Find N2 along with the Find N2 Flip foldable phones at its Inno 2022 launch event in China.

The Oppo Find N2 boasts a 67% narrower crease than that of its predecessor.

Other than the narrower display crease, the device looks similar to the first-generation model in terms of design.

It's powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and touts a brighter display.

Oppo is one of major Chinese brands that regularly takes its fight to Samsung in almost every price point of the smartphone market, and it's now back with a new Find N foldable model to challenge the Galaxy Z Fold line, along with an all-new clamshell variant to take on the Galaxy Z Flip series.

The company today announced the Oppo Find N2 (alongside the Find N2 Flip), its latest foldable device that promises to be thinner, lighter, and smarter than the previous generation (via GSMArena (opens in new tab)). Oppo reduced the weight to just 237g for the green and white models, and 233g for the black variant. In contrast, the previous model weighs 275g.

It brings back a lot of familiar design elements from the first-gen Oppo Find N, though it includes several upgrades over its predecessor. Compared to the Find N, the Find N2 has a slightly larger outer display at 5.54 inches, owing to the slimmer bezels along the sides. Meanwhile, it still sports the same 7.1-inch inner screen as the previous model. The display is much brighter, though, with its peak brightness cranked up to 1,550 nits. The refresh rate remains at 120Hz.

Oppo touts the screen's reduced crease, claiming that it's 67% narrower than the Find N, which should put the Galaxy Z Fold 4 on notice. The Chinese phone maker says the screen crease is “almost invisible."

The hinge design has also seen a revamp, featuring Oppo's take on Samsung's Flex Mode. Oppo calls it Flexion Hinge, allowing you to open the phone at any angle between 45 and 125 degrees. The hinge relies on carbon fiber and a type of alloy commonly used in the aviation industry.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is standard for many of today's best foldable phones. This is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The phone runs on ColorOS 13 and packs a 4,520mAh battery with 67W fast charging capability.

Oppo has also upped the ante in the camera department. The Find N2 includes a Hasselblad-branded camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 32MP 2x telephoto sensor. On the front, there's a 32MP selfie snapper.

Unfortunately, it's uncertain whether the Find N2 will make its way to global markets, unlike the Flip model. Oppo says it will be available only in China for the time being.