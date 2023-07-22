The OnePlus Open could be a rebranded Oppo Find N3

What you need to know

A new rumor claims that the China-only Oppo Find N3 will launch in America as the OnePlus Open.

OnePlus' first foldable phone, also dubbed the OnePlus V Fold in other reports, will reportedly ship in black or green.

According to a tipster, it will have the same form factor as the Oppo Find N2.

It is no secret that OnePlus will be the next major Android brand to release a foldable phone, but a new rumor claims that the OnePlus Open (or OnePlus V Fold) will just be a rehashed Oppo foldable.

According to leaker Max Jambor, OnePlus' first foldable smartphone will be a rebranded Oppo Find N3, which will supposedly launch in China. This means that, unlike the China-exclusive Oppo Find N2, Oppo's next book-style folding device may finally launch in the United States, albeit with different branding.

So... OnePlus Open! Is it any good? yesCan it compete with others? yesDoes it look good? yes, if you like big camsPeriscope cam? Yesssssssssss (3x)Form factor? Like OPPO Find N2Launch? August 29.Colors? Black&GreenPrice? 🤫 (for now)What else?July 21, 2023 See more

The tipster added that the OnePlus Open will have the same form factor as the Oppo Find N2. It would be hardly surprising to see Oppo make a phone with the same form factor under the OnePlus brand, since OnePlus is already popular in North America.

A previous leak said that the OnePlus Open would launch on August 29, which is a month after Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 make their debut. This is consistent with what OnePlus announced earlier this year, when it confirmed that a OnePlus-branded foldable would launch in the latter half of 2023.

Rumors of the OnePlus foldable aren’t new. Previous rumors had it that the OnePlus Open would feature an 8-inch QHD+ 120Hz internal display paired with a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz external display. The cameras could include a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP 3x periscope lens.

Some of these rumors are confirmed by Jambor, who claims that the phone will include a periscope lens. It will also reportedly be available in black and green.

With OnePlus having the reputation of churning out affordable flagship models, seeing as it managed to offer the OnePlus 10 Pro and 10T for less than $900, there's a chance we'll finally see foldable devices at affordable price points.

However, until folding handsets become more mainstream, they will likely remain expensive for the most part.