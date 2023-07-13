OnePlus Open rumored to launch during the final week of August

What you need to know

Allegedly, the OnePlus Open will launch on August 29, per unnamed sources close to the Chinese brand.

The device has been rumored to sport an 8-inch internal display alongside a 6.5-inch external screen.

A triple camera array containing a 50MP main lens is suggested, as well as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 internally.

The anticipation for OnePlus' first foldable is building, and rumors are now speaking on its potential launch date.

Information obtained by SmartPrix via tipster Arvind suggests the Chinese company may launch the OnePlus Open on August 29. Take this exact date with a pinch of salt, considering the tipster provided no concrete evidence about this information aside from claiming it came from sources close to the brand.

Although, it's not like we were flying blind, as OnePlus confirmed the device would launch during Q3 2023. However, in early May, it was rumored by Max Jambor that the company might release its first book-style foldable sometime in August.

The name "Open" for the company's foldable is rather new. It was recently rumored that OnePlus was interested in dropping "V Fold" and going with "Open." It's certainly a different direction considering its would-be competitors opting for names like the Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold.

For specs, the tentatively named OnePlus Open may deliver an 8-inch QHD+ 120Hz internal folding display alongside a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz external display. Internally, consumers may find the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 4,800mAh battery with 80W fast charging, taking the lead in the foldable phone charging game.

With recent render leaks showcasing its circular rear triple camera array, it's been suggested to contain a 50MP primary lens, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP 3x periscope lens, not too unlike what we've seen on the alleged OnePlus 12 renders.

Allegedly, the hinge mechanism for the OnePlus Open may be quite similar to the one Samsung started developing for the Fold 5. If true, this would mean both devices would sport a waterdrop hinge to hopefully rid consumers of the dreaded gap when the device is folded shut.

As we await the OnePlus Open (or V Fold) later this year, the company will have a lot on its plate as it's revealed only a month after Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5. Keep in mind that OnePlus' recent trademarks show it is working on its own Flip-like clamshell phone, too.