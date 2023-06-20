Latest OnePlus V Fold leak details specs as alleged renders surface

What you need to know

Leaked OnePlus V Fold specs detail an 8-inch internal display and a 6.5-inch external screen.

Its back is rumored to feature faux leather and a triple circular camera array with a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP 3x periscope lens.

The leaked renderings showcase the device's clean design and a triple speaker setup.

The OnePlus V Fold is rumored to launch in August.

The summer for foldables is progressing as OnePlus' upcoming foldable device has had several bits of important information leaked.

Twitter tipster Shishir posted a list of rumored specifications for the OnePlus V Fold as we approach a possible launch window. The leak details the V Fold's possible 8-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO display (internal) and a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz external display.

The Chinese OEMs first foldable may also provide the power of the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Further, consumers may experience a leather back and a new circular triple camera array on its back. As for the camera specs, rumors suggest the V Fold may contain an IMX980 50MP primary lens, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP 3x periscope lens. The front-facing selfie camera might come in at 32MP.

OnePlus V Fold first look 😍- 8” QHD+ 120Hz LTPO display - 6.5” FHD+ 120Hz outer display - Leather back- Alert Slider | Quad speakers- SD 8 Gen 2 - 50MP (IMX890) OIS + 48MP (IMX581) UW + 64MP 3x Periscope- 32MP (OV32C) front- HASSELBLAD - 4800mAh + 80WLaunch in August pic.twitter.com/qqO9HCghisJune 20, 2023 See more

It's expected that OnePlus will continue to use its Hasselblad partnership for its camera array with its first foldable, although we'll have to see for sure once the device launches. Internally, the rumors suggest the V Fold will contain a 4,800mAh battery with 80W fast-charging capabilities.

Lastly, it looks like OnePlus is listening to the masses as the device may feature the popular alert slider.

Speaking of hardware additions such as these, the folks over at SmartPrix obtained some alleged renders of the new OnePlus V Fold. The rumored renders double down on the current leaks' suggestion of a faux leather backing for the foldable. We're also able to gain a better look at how the circular camera array may look once the device is released. However, the V Fold's camera flash is nestled in the top left corner of the back of the device.

A curious decision that is different than most camera arrays, but it could work.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: SmartPrix) (Image credit: SmartPrix)

The front-facing selfie camera the other spoke about is seen on the top left of the large 8-inch internal display on these alleged renders. Slim bezels are another noteworthy mention, particularly in the face of the latest Pixel Fold and its gargantuan bezels. It's also suggested OnePlus has opted to integrate the phone's fingerprint scanner into its power button instead of going for an in-display reader.

SmartPrix suggests that the hinge mechanism OnePlus is utilizing may be quite similar to the OPPO Find N2 and Samsung's upcoming book-foldable. It's worth remembering that Samsung has been reportedly developing a new waterdrop hinge for its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5. What's more, the leaked information by SmartPrix purports that the OnePlus V Fold will deliver a triple speaker setup instead of the rumored quad-stereo build.

The most recent batch of rumors for the OnePlus V Fold came back in May when it was speculated the device might look quite similar to the Find N2 or perhaps the Chinese OEM's upcoming Find N3. A few rumors have remained constant thus far, including its 50MP main camera along with its suggested internal and external display sizes.

OnePlus did confirm that its first foldable would release this year and gave a (sort of) wide Q3 2023 timeframe for when we could expect it, and with rumors so far suggesting an August release, that would line up. However, OnePlus is shaping up to go toe-to-toe with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5.

OnePlus has also been rumored to be in the process of crafting its own clamshell, too. After its Chinese trademark appearance, it looks like the company might design its first "Flip" after the Find N2 Flip, which featured a 6.8-inch display when unfolded.