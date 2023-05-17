OnePlus V Fold rumored to take heavy design and camera cues from OPPO

What you need to know

A new rumor suggests the OnePlus V Fold may take design cues from its parent company OPPO and its book-folding phones.

The V Fold may also feature the same triple 50MP camera array from the Find X6.

The OnePlus V Fold is expect to release during Q3 2023 (possibly in August) but a V Flip is expected at some point, as well.

OnePlus' first foldable hasn't had much in terms of swirling rumors, but a newly surfaced one could give us an idea about its potential appearance.

A new rumor from Twitter tipster Yogesh Brar suggests the company's first foldable, the V Fold, may take several design ques from OPPO (via 91Mobiles). The latest rumors suggest the OnePlus V Fold will not only be a book-style foldable but will take design cues from the OPPO Find N2 or, more notably, the brand's upcoming Find N3.

The Find N2 featured a 7.1-inch AMOLED display when unfolded but, as 91Mobiles states, rumors speculate the Find N3 would increase that to around 8 inches with a 120Hz refresh rate. If OPPO's next foldable does see this increase, and OnePlus follows suit, both new devices would sport a display size larger than many of the best foldable phones currently on the market.

The similarities don't end there, as Brar states OnePlus' first foldable device may feature the same primary camera featured on the OPPO Find X6, meaning it could feature three 50MP cameras. However, the publication points to a 50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, and 32MP telephoto.

And with the ongoing Hasselblad partnership, which has been featured quite often on recent OnePlus flagships, it'd make sense for this trend to continue into the brand's own foldable, but we'll have to see.

Internally, both devices are likely to ship with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. In addition to this, it's been speculated that the Find N3 may come with a 4,805mAh battery, a similar size could be found within the OnePlus V Fold, as a result.

The OnePlus Fold has been recently rumored to launch in August and would line up with the company's claim of a "third quarter release" for the brand's first foldable.

A book-style foldable from OnePlus isn't all we're expecting, as a Chinese trademark spotted the OnePlus V Flip, as well. Our eyes are already looking at OPPO with this, too, as OnePlus' first clamshell foldable may look quite similar to the Find N2 Flip with a 6.8-inch display when unfolded.