OnePlus confirms what we already know — a foldable is coming later this year

OnePlus had a good start to the year with the OnePlus 11, and the Chinese manufacturer has announced at MWC that it will release a foldable later this year. Of course, this isn't new — we've seen mentions of the OnePlus Fold for nearly a year now.

Regardless, it's good to have confirmation of the same. I thought OnePlus would divulge key details about the upcoming foldable at MWC — the mobile-focused show would be the ideal venue to showcase the product — but that isn't the case. The only information we're getting today is that the foldable is a product the brand is working on, and that it will launch in the latter half of 2023.

According to COO and President Kinder Liu, the foldable will leverage the manufacturer's "fast and smooth" ethos, so it's entirely likely that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

"Our first foldable phone will have the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience. It must be a flagship phone that doesn't settle because of its folding form, in terms of industrial design, mechanical technology, and other aspects. We want to launch a device that aims to be at the pinnacle experience of today’s foldable market.”

Regarding the hardware on offer, it's possible the foldable will feature a unique design that isn't based on BBK's existing designs. The Find N2 is among the best foldables, and if OnePlus is able to build on that design, I'm all for it. OnePlus says it will reveal further details in the coming months, and the inevitable leaks will likely kick off soon enough.