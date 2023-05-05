OnePlus' first foldable phone may finally have a launch date

What you need to know

A new rumor spills the bean on when OnePlus may launch its first foldable phone.

The rumored OnePlus Fold is tipped to make its debut in August.

If this is true, the company will attempt to clash headlong with Samsung, which will supposedly hold its next Unpacked event in the same month.

There's a growing list of companies gunning for Samsung's crown in the foldable phone segment, and it's no secret that OnePlus is making a flippy phone of its own. That device could see the light of day around the same time the rumor mill hopes to see the launch of Samsung's next foldable phones, if a new rumor doesn't lie.

According to Max Jambor, OnePlus is planning to announce its first foldable phone in August.

OnePlus' foldable phone is launching in... August! pic.twitter.com/cg3oWe83sQMay 4, 2023 See more

There have been a few hints in recent months that might lend credence to this claim, including a teaser from the phone maker itself during the OnePlus 11 launch event in February. Back then, the company teased a foldable device, with a teaser image shown on stage promising that it would be "coming in Q3." Then, at MWC 2023, OnePlus confirmed that it would launch a foldable phone in the latter half of this year.

Taken together, this suggests that OnePlus is on track to become the next major Android brand to release a foldable smartphone. The company has not yet provided any specifics about the device, but it is expected to be a flagship phone with a form factor similar to the Galaxy Z Fold line.

There were also hints that OnePlus may launch another, more compact foldable phone with a clamshell design. A listing from a Chinese patent office suggested that the company may already have laid the groundwork for its own alternative to the Galaxy Z Flip models. The trademark listing apparently filed by OnePlus revealed two patent applications for a “OnePlus V Flip” and a “OnePlus V Fold."

While OnePlus isn't usually the first to introduce new form factors, the company is known for trying to offer the most bang for the buck, and with the OnePlus Fold, it may try to undercut the price of Samsung's expensive foldable devices.

The release of OnePlus' foldable phone marks a significant step forward for the company as it enters a new and rapidly growing market. Foldable phones have grown in popularity in recent years due to their distinct and versatile form factor. The market, however, is still small, and OnePlus will face stiff competition from established players such as Samsung.