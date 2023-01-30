OnePlus trademark suggests two foldables may be on the way

What you need to know

OnePlus' foldable devices have leaked, appearing for trademark in China.

The appearance has shown the names of the two devices: the OnePlus V Fold and V Flip.

Not much else is known about the devices, however, we can go off its parent company OPPO and its foldables for what could be when the phones launch.

While it's still crumbs, the latest OnePlus foldable phone leak gives us a little more to go on.

OnePlus' upcoming release of foldable phones was spotted by Twitter user Mukul Sharman beginning the trademark process in China (via 9to5Google). It's through this China National Intellectual Property Administration appearance that we've learned OnePlus will most likely call its devices the V Fold and V Flip.

Sharma explained that the Chinese OEM has already started internally testing "at least one" of the foldable devices in several regions.

OnePlus V FoldOnePlus V Flip monikers have already been trademarked by the brand.The internal testing of (at least) one of these has begun in several regions, including Europe, as per my source.#OnePlus #OnePlusVFold #OnePlusVFlip pic.twitter.com/f3jMgoQ89xJanuary 29, 2023 See more

There hasn't been much to nibble on when it comes to the OnePlus Fold — other than the recently discovered names. The company's CEO and co-founder, Peter Lau did, tease the foldables' hinge mechanism this past summer. But, regarding what the devices may deliver, we only have OnePlus' parent company OPPO to go off.

OPPO's recently launched Find N2 offered consumers a 5.4-inch outer display which unfolds into an immersive 7.1-inch AMOLED display. The higher-end foldable device is powered by the previously used flagship SoC Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It may be worth considering OnePlus' foldable may be quite similar in display sizes but could utilize the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform instead.

Then, we have the OnePlus V Flip, which could be similar to the OPPO Find N2 Flip. With this device being the Chinese OEM's answer to Samsung's Z Flip 4, it featured a largely similar design language but offered a larger, vertical secondary screen. OnePlus' clamshell foldable could follow along with its parent company's 6.8-inch display.

For now, there's no word on when these devices could reach the market, but given Samsung's hold on foldables in the U.S., it would be good to see another company throw itself in the ring.

Facing our immediate future is the OnePlus Cloud 11 event on February 7, where we are expecting to learn in full about the OnePlus 11 flagship phone. Consumers will also learn about the OnePlus 11R and OnePlus Pad at this event. While we aren't really looking for much about the leaked foldable in the near future, perhaps consumers will be treated to some sort of teaser about the upcoming devices during the February event.