The OnePlus 11 launch date has officially been revealed

Android OEMs have already begun revealing their latest flagship smartphones for 2023, but OnePlus isn't in a rush to get its next premium smartphone just yet. However, the company is ready to start hyping up the OnePlus 11 ahead of its global launch early next year.



According to OnePlus, the new phone will debut in New Delhi, India on February 7, 2023. Details about the OnePlus 11 are still under wraps, but the company did tease its design, showing off the circular rear camera housing that we've glimpsed in earlier leaks. The housing is partially obscured by a reflection of clouds, which reflects the name of the launch: the "OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event."

Leaked render of the upcoming OnePlus 11. (Image credit: GadgetGang)

According to OnePlus, the "Cloud 11" theme reflects the improved performance and technology found on the phone, although it's unclear exactly how it relates.

Like other 2023 flagships, we expect the OnePlus 11 to sport the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a step up from this year's best Android phones. Rumors point to 16GB of RAM, USF 4.0 storage, and a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. We also expect the return of the beloved alert slider that was omitted from the otherwise impressive OnePlus 10T.

The launch invite shows a triple camera setup with an LED flash unit. It's expected to come with a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP telephoto sensor. It also looks like the phone will have a matte finish, although it's rumored to sport a very premium ceramic chassis.

The phone may sport a 5,000mAh battery with 100W charging, although we'll have to wait until we get closer to the launch to learn official details. If OnePlus' previous launches are any indication, we'll likely get bits and pieces from OnePlus ahead of the launch.

Launching the OnePlus 11 is a bit of a transition from this year's naming scheme, which saw the company reveal a OnePlus 10 Pro without a base model to accompany it. It's unclear from the invite if there will be more than one phone at the launch.

The launch date also pits the OnePlus 11 against Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 series. We expect these devices will be revealed in early February with Samsung's usual fanfare.

Additionally, the company also plans to reveal the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro 2 "and more" at the event, which will likely include a mechanical keyboard.