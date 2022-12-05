Official OnePlus 11 press render leaks alongside a new potential launch window

What you need to know

A render of the OnePlus 11 has leaked showing it off in two potential colors: Frost Emerald and Volcanic Black.

It appears as though the OnePlus 11 switching to a circular camera array over the square one featured with the 10 Pro.

The OnePlus 11's main shooter could come in at 50MP and it could be strengthened by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform.

The rendered press images for the upcoming OnePlus 11 have leaked, and they give us a pretty good idea of what we could expect once it arrives.

The leaked image of the new OnePlus 11 by OnLeaks shows us the back of two color variations of the new phone (via GadgetGang). The potential renders of the upcoming device show off changes to its camera array. Previous leaks mentioned the device may contain a triple camera array which we're seeing displayed in the rumored renderings.

It seems likely the OnePlus 11 will opt for a circular camera array as opposed to the square look the company went for with the OnePlus 10 Pro. The Chinese OEM still appears to be interested in continuing the trend of allowing the glossy material of the camera array to meld seamlessly with the side of the phone, as well.

Previous leaks have mentioned that users could be treated to a 50MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens.

(Image credit: GadgetGang)

As we look to potentially flex our aesthetic muscles with the OnePlus 11, it's rumored that the two colors featured in the image are the Frost Emerald and Volcanic Black options. However, there may be more to it, as OnePlus could potentially come with region-specific colors for its Chinese market.

GadgetGang did continue on to say that it appears as though the Chinese OEM could be scrapping the idea of launching the OnePlus 11 with the "Pro" moniker attached to it, which differs from last year's launch, which only gave us a Pro variant. It's unclear if OnePlus still aims to launch a Pro version down the road.

Past rumors have suggested consumers could be treated to a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 11's front-facing selfie camera could come in at around 16MP, and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform is set to power the phone. As for the battery, the OnePlus 11 could feature 100W fast charging. Now, while this is more than the 10 Pro's 80W capabilities, it's a bit short of the 10T's 125W charging in North America and 150W charging in other regions.

Regardless, OnePlus has placed a firm focus on offering good batteries with swift charging capabilities to its users. This was even the focus of a recent U.S.-based survey.

Lastly, GadgetGang mentions the OnePlus 11 could see a Q1 2023 launch. This would be quite the change considering past rumors floated the idea that the Chinese OEM would be eyeing the end of December to launch its next device.