OnePlus 11 Pro specs leak with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and swift 100W fast charging

We're just over a week after the previous OnePlus 11 Pro leaks and we're now seeing its rumored specifications sheet.

The leaks were revealed by Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) via 91Mobiles. According to the rumors, the OnePlus 11 Pro may feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There will also be the inclusion of a front-facing punch-hole selfie camera at 16MP. The recent leaks also seem to double down on the OnePlus 11 Pro possibly being powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Through the leaks a week ago, we saw alleged renders of the OnePlus 11 Pro and its circular camera array on its back. Rumors are now speculating the phone's back array may contain 50MP, 48MP, and 32MP lenses for the primary, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses, respectively. The OnePlus 11 Pro may also contain up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal space at its highest variant. 91Mobiles suspects the base model could see sizes at around 8/128GB.

The Chinese OEM's next flagship could see 100W fast charging to go along with a 5,000mAh battery.

Leaks regarding the OnePlus 11 Pro's renders hinted at the possible return of the alert slider and the Hasselblad camera. The OnePlus 10T launched without either of these features to consumer surprise, although the company explained that removing the alert slider allowed for more internal space (fancier tech) and the lack of Hasselblad branding would bring the price down.

Additional information regarding the OnePlus 11 Pro suggests we may be treated to an in-display fingerprint sensor and Dolby Atmos sound. Connectivity rumors include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB type C port.

We expect the device will run OxygenOS 13 out of the box. However, we're still a few months out if OnePlus is indeed eyeing an end-of-the-year announcement of the new phone as some other rumors have suggested.