Another OnePlus flagship could be revealed at year's end with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

What you need to know

OnePlus may not waste any time showing off its next flagship phone with the latest chipset.

Android Authority spotted a post by Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station which says OnePlus' next flagship could utilize the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The rumors further suggest that OnePlus may be eyeing the end of 2022 to reveal this new flagship phone. Digital Chat Station's post also states the potential for the new phone to have a firm focus on performance.

OnePlus revealing a new flagship phone at the end of the year would give us a tight window of November and December. We're expecting Qualcomm to talk about its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset at its Snapdragon Summit in November.

This new chip would take over as the chip for next-generation Android phones going into 2023. So, OnePlus revealing its new phone in either late November or December as one of the first phones to utilize the latest Qualcomm chip would place its name on people's minds. The chance of a OnePlus flagship reveal would also come before Samsung, which we'd assume would also utilize the latest Snapdragon chipset.

An earlier leak about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 says it may use four different CPU cores and will be produced by TSMC, potentially built on the same 4nm process as the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

The Chinese OEM has already released two phones this year: the OnePlus 10 Pro and the 10T. The 10 Pro was released first and featured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The 10T features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset which is a significant upgrade over the previous chip. However, it won't chip in the U.S. until the end of September, giving it only a couple of months until it's effectively overshadowed.

While the name of this new flagship wasn't mentioned in the leaks, it's possible the new phone could make its entrance as a OnePlus 11 series phone.