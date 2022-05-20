The new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 pushes flagship Android smartphones to new heights

What you need to know

Qualcomm has announced the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

The chipset features a Cortex-X2 chipset clocked at 3.2GHz for better performance.

The company promises 10% faster speeds and 30% higher efficiency than the 8 Gen 1.

Many Android manufacturers are set to use the new chipset in upcoming launches in Q3 2022 and onward.

Just six months after introducing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, Qualcomm is following it up with the launch of its newest platform. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 aims to extend Qualcomm's leadership in mobile SoCs with a welcome boost in both power and efficiency.

One of the most significant changes between the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Qualcomm's previous flagship chipset is the boosted Cortex-X2 performance core. It's clocked at 3.2GHz, with the chipmaker boasting 10% faster performance than its predecessor while enabling 30% better efficiency. This should allay any fears over poor battery life and throttling, which plagued devices like the Galaxy S22 series.

The new chip will also include many technologies that made the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 such a powerhouse on the best Android phones released this year. That includes Snapdragon Sight with 8K HDR video recording, enhanced gameplay through Snapdragon Elite Gaming, Snapdragon Sound support, 7th-gen AI Engine, and the Snapdragon X65 modem for enhanced 5G and Wi-Fi 6/6E support.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

This time around, Qualcomm is going with TSMC to manufacture the chipset. It's not uncommon for a company like Qualcomm to move between foundries. The company has previously highlighted this strategy to alleviate pressures caused by the ongoing chip shortage. Moving to TSMC for the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 will help Qualcomm meet the ever-growing 5G demand, which will be important given the companies that have already pledged to use the chipset in their upcoming launches.

These companies include ASUS ROG, Black Shark, HONOR, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, RedMagic, Redmi, Vivo, Xiaomi, ZTE, and OSOM with its upcoming OSOM OV1. Devices powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 are expected to arrive in Q3.