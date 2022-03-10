Samsung starts rolling out a fix for the Galaxy S22's throttling issue

What you need to know

Samsung has started rolling out a new update to give users greater control over the Game Optimization Service (GOS).

It also introduces a new “Game Performance Management Mode” in Game Booster.

The rollout is currently limited to South Korea.

Samsung has released a new update for the Galaxy S22 series phones to fix the throttling issue caused by the Game Optimizing Service (GOS). As per the official changelog for the update, it “releases” the CPU and GPU performance limits when running games.

Samsung has also added a new “Game Performance Management Mode” in Game Booster, which probably works similarly to the performance priority mode that is already available. Additionally, the update includes minor camera and device security improvements.

Currently, the update is only rolling out to Galaxy S22 series phones in South Korea. However, we expect it to become available in other markets within the next few days.

S22 시리즈 업데이트 배포CPU GPU 성능제한 해제 및 게임 퍼포먼스 관리 모드 추가GOS 비활성화 시 사용하는 앱 차단 해제 pic.twitter.com/D8mTouEV5DMarch 10, 2022 See more

The update arrives a little over a week after netizens in South Korea posted a list of 10,000 apps and games that were being throttled by the GOS service. Shortly after, Samsung issued a statement saying it would soon push an update to fix the issue.

As we reported yesterday, Galaxy S22 owners in South Korea are planning to file a class action suit against Samsung. South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission is also expected to soon start an investigation into Samsung over complaints that it “exaggerated the performance” of its best Android phones.

It is important to note that the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra are not the only Samsung devices affected by the throttling issue. It also affects other Samsung phones that run One UI 4.0 or 4.1 and have the GOS service installed. Samsung will likely roll out similar updates to other affected Galaxy phones in the coming weeks.