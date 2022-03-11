OSOM gives us another look at the design of its Essential phone successor

What you need to know

OSOM Privacy has posted a new teaser showing off its upcoming OV1 phone and USB-C Privacy Cable.

The phone appears to have slightly thicker bezels than most Android flagships, with a “chin” at the bottom.

OSOM OV1 is set to debut in Q4 2022 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood.

OSOM Privacy, a startup formed by former Essential employees, recently revealed a few more details about its first smartphone, dubbed the OV1. The startup has now posted a new teaser on Twitter, giving us our first proper look at the front of the phone.

While a previous render shared by the company had suggested the phone will have razor-thin bezels, the new image reveals slightly thicker bezels with a significant chin at the bottom. However, it is still unclear if the device will have a hole-punch cutout or a notch at the top of the screen. The image also confirms the privacy-focused phone will come preinstalled with the Brave browser, Signal, and ProtonMail apps.

(Image credit: OSOM)

Additionally, the image shows off the OSOM USB-C Privacy Cable, which includes a dedicated switch to turn off data collection. The cable will be bundled in the box with the OV1 and will also be sold separately.

As confirmed by OSOM recently, the OV1 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset. Since the phone is set to be released in Q4 2022, it is likely to come equipped with the rumored Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset.

The chipset is expected to be a slightly faster version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that powers many of the best Android phones on the market today — including Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The OSOM OV1 will also have a stainless-steel chassis and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front. As for the pricing, rumors suggest the phone is going to be priced “well under $1,000.”