Messaging apps are a dime-a-dozen these days, but when it comes to the big leagues, three options stand out above the rest. WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal have all seen varying levels of success over the years. However, after the major Facebook outages last year, which brought WhatsApp to its knees and caused millions to switch to Telegram — you may be wondering whether you should switch too. WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal are all seen as some of the best Android messaging apps currently available, but depending on where your needs lie, one is likely a better fit over the rest. So today, we will help you sift through everything and make the best decision possible. Whether you're an existing WhatsApp user looking for a new home or are just getting started in third-party messaging services, here's everything you need to know about Telegram vs. Signal vs. WhatsApp.

Availability

Telegram Telegram is available for all major platforms, including Android, iOS, PC, Mac, and even Linux. There are also Web and Chrome apps, meaning you can use Telegram just fine on a Chromebook. One of the best things about Telegram is that there isn't a limit on how many devices you can log into at once. So even if you have multiple phones and computers, you can log into your Telegram account on all of them and have it work without a hitch. Signal When it comes to availability, Signal is the weakest of the bunch. However, you can download the Signal app on Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, and PC. Notably, there are no apps for Web or Chrome. You can log into your Signal account on multiple devices, though there is a limit of five device connections per account. Furthermore, you can only be logged in to Signal on one phone at a time.

WhatsApp WhatsApp is pretty similar to Signal on the availability front, though it does have a notable edge. The app is available for Android, iOS, PC, and Mac. There's also a Web client that will appease Chrome OS users. And if you switch between iOS and Android, WhatsApp recently added the option to move your chat history across platforms. Similar to Signal, WhatsApp has strict limits on device connections. Just four active devices are allowed per account, and when it comes to phones, WhatsApp can only be used one at a time. WhatsApp may add multi-phone support in an upcoming update so that you can access messages on both your personal and work phones. For now, WhatsApp recently rolled out offline WhatsApp support, meaning you can access your messages even if your phone is turned off or disconnected from wifi. Best availability: Telegram If you use a lot of different gadgets and want to access your messages on all of them, Telegram is the clear winner. And even if you don't, it's just nice not having to worry about device limits the way you do with Signal and WhatsApp. Message encryption

Telegram All three apps offer encryption in one form or another, though the implementation differs for each. In Telegram's case, all your regular messages (aka Cloud Chats) are encrypted using the client-server/server-client standard. This allows easy access to your conversations across all of your devices, though it's not the same level of end-to-end encryption you get by default from other services. End-to-end encryption is supported in Telegram, though you'll need to be using the Secret Chats feature to use it. Secret Chats are not automatically backed up to Telegram's servers by default. You need to turn Secret Chats on individually for every contact to enable the feature. And unfortunately, Secret Chats are not available for group chats. Telegram has reassured that it's "disclosed 0 bytes of user data to third parties, including governments" for Cloud Chats stored in its servers, though if you're especially concerned about messaging privacy, you'll want to stick with Secret Chats. Signal All of your conversations in Signal are handled via end-to-end encryption, meaning Signal "can't read your messages or listen to your calls, and no one else can either." If you send or receive a message in Signal, no matter who it's from, it's end-to-end encrypted in this fashion. This is the primary reason Signal has much stricter device availability than Telegram. Still, if privacy is of the utmost importance to you, you may be OK giving up that convenience. Furthermore, group chats in Signal are end-to-end encrypted without a problem. WhatsApp WhatsApp is almost identical to Signal in this regard, seeing as how all WhatsApp conversations are end-to-end encrypted by default. This means that only you and the person you're messaging can see the contents of your discussion and that "nobody in between, not even WhatsApp" can see what you're saying. Similar to Signal, end-to-end encryption carries over to group chats.

This default encryption was how WhatsApp justified its policy that you only log into one phone at a time. Now that WhatsApp is allegedly developing multi-phone support, we can only assume the company is doing so without affecting that end-to-end encryption — which isn't an easy task. Generally speaking, WhatsApp gives that high-level encryption without you having to think twice about it. One other encryption perk: WhatsApp now lets you back up your chat history to Google Drive or iCloud with an encryption key only you can access. Enabling Google Drive backups ensures you won't lose your history, but WhatsApp may start charging for Drive backups soon. Best encryption: Signal and WhatsApp This one is a tie. Signal and WhatsApp offer end-to-end encryption by default, making them considerably more secure than Telegram. However, while you can technically get end-to-end encryption in Telegram, the implementation isn't nearly as seamless or functional. Privacy and security

Telegram

Messaging apps tend to be some of our most-used applications, and as such, you want to make sure whichever service you choose has a functional and pleasing app to interact with. In the case of Telegram, that's exactly what you get. Your home page shows a list of all your ongoing conversations, and if you tap the search icon in the upper-right corner, you can easily look up chats, files, and contacts. All of your other settings are hidden in the hamburger menu, revealing a bunch of different options — ranging from starting a new group, viewing your call history, looking up saved messages, and more.

Telegram could benefit from a bottom navigation bar to more easily present some of these features. Still, after navigating through the app and seeing where everything is, it doesn't take too long to get comfortable. Signal

Signal has a very similar UI to Telegram, which is to say it's very minimal and easy to navigate. For example, ongoing conversations are presented on your home screen, and if you need to look something up, there's a search function at the top of the screen. Tapping the three dots next to the search tool reveals the rest of your options, allowing you to start a new group, mark messages as read, invite friends, or dive into your settings. I prefer the presentation of Telegram, but both apps effectively show all of the same information at the end of the day. WhatsApp

WhatsApp's interface also has a lot in common with Telegram and Signal, but it has the most going on with its home screens of the three apps. The default page in WhatsApp shows all of your conversations, and if you need to do a quick search, you have the search feature at the top of the screen. Unlike Telegram and Signal, though, you can do more without having to open a hamburger or overflow menu. To the left of the Chats' page is a shortcut for quickly taking a photo or video, and once you've captured something, you can either post it to your Status or send it directly to one of your contacts. You'll also find two other pages to the right of your Chats, including dedicated pages for WhatsApp Status (aka stories) and your call history. To access the settings, create a new group, and more, you just need to tap the three dots in the upper-right corner to view the overflow menu. Best app interface: Tie Considering that design is such a subjective topic, we will call this one a tie. Telegram and Signal are both excellent picks if you want a messaging app with a super-clean interface, but WhatsApp may be a better fit for folks who would rather have something a bit more functional. Customization

Telegram Telegram offers robust customization features for users to tinker with, making it a fantastic choice if you want to fine-tune your messaging experience to your exact liking. Taking a quick look at the Chat Settings page in the Telegram app, here's just a small taste of what you can change: Message text size

Color theme

Message corners

Auto-night mode

Emoji animations You'll notice that Signal and WhatsApp look to offer similar customization options on paper, but when it comes to how some of these things are implemented, Telegram goes the extra mile to put more control in your hands.

You can use basic light/dark modes for your theme, but if that's not enough, you can also customize the background and message bubble colors to virtually anything you can imagine. You also have incredibly granular control over your messages' text size, with Telegram giving you a slider that ranges between 12 and 30. Most recently, Telegram took some of WhatsApp's best customization features. For instance, it lets you theme individual chats instead of the whole app or send interactive emoji with full-screen effects. Signal By comparison, Signal's customization options are a lot less impressive. You can change the app's theme, but only to a light or dark mode. You can adjust message text size, though you're limited to four pre-set options. You can add custom Signal sticker packs, but so can Telegram. Similar functionality is there, just in a lesser capacity. Some users are perfectly fine with the customization features Signal provides, but it is objectively weaker compared to Telegram. WhatsApp You'll find a Chat menu within the WhatsApp settings page to customize your time within the app, but the customization available to you is limited, similar to Signal. Theming is restricted to just light and dark modes. You can change the wallpaper behind your conversations and adjust your font size using small, medium, and large options. Unfortunately, there's really not much else to say beyond that. Best customization: Telegram If you want a messaging app that lets you put your personal touch on almost everything, you'll feel right at home with Telegram. With customization tools beyond what Signal and WhatsApp provide, it's the clear winner for this category. Chat features

There are a lot of different features that go into making a robust messaging app, and taking a look at all three of the services we're talking about, each one packs a pretty heavy punch. Here's a breakdown of all the biggest features and how each app stacks up.

Category Telegram Signal WhatsApp End-to-end encryption ✔️ (Secret Chats) ✔️ ✔️ Photo/video sharing ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ File size limit 2GB 100MB 100MB Voice messages ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Location sharing ✔️ ❌ ✔️ Customizable stickers ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Bot support ✔️ ❌ ❌ Group chats ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Group chat size 200,000 1,000 256 Username mentions ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Message replies ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Voice calls ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Video calls ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Stories ❌ ❌ ✔️ Web access ✔️ ❌ ✔️ Payments Bots only Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency, payments in India/Brazil

Telegram Telegram offers a robust set of features that has only improved in recent months. Most recently, Telegram added iMessage-like reactions, a translation button for messages in other languages, QR codes to more easily share your usernames with new friends, and spoiler formatting to make specific text hidden behind a tap. Compared to the other two, it has a much larger group chat capacity, support for bots, and larger file size limits. Signal Signal has also begun to push out more chat features found on other popular apps to make it more attractive. In January, Signal added chat wallpapers, animated stickers, and an "about" section to describe yourself on your profile. WhatsApp WhatsApp has the smallest chat room sizes, but it's still a popular option thanks to stickers, mini-apps, and other useful features built into the main app. Most recently, WhatsApp added an option to create custom stickers in its web client and transfer payments in Pax Dollars. Best chat features: Telegram As you can see, Telegram offers the most extensive feature-set compared to Signal and WhatsApp. Of course, that comes at the cost of the added security you get with its competitors, but we still have to give Telegram credit for cramming so much into its app while still providing a clean and easy-to-understand interface. Group messaging

Telegram Telegram is one of the go-to apps for group messaging. Looking at everything the app offers, it's easy to see why. Not only does it allow for the largest group chats (up to 200,000 people), the features included within the chats are also the most expansive. Here's what you get: Username mentions

Replies to specific messages

Pinned messages

Invite links

Public groups

Bot support

Various admin tools You don't necessarily need all of these features if you just want to have a simple group chat with your friends, but if you're looking to take group messaging to the next level, Telegram has you covered. Signal Signal is a great platform for group chats, and just like your individual conversations, group chats are backed by the same level of end-to-end encryption. As far as size limits go, you can have up to 1,000 people in a single chat. You also get a few useful features for your group chatting, including: Invite via link or QR code

Username mentions

Admin controls (remove members, edit group info, etc.) WhatsApp Group chats are also supported in WhatsApp, but it's the less expansive of the three services on this list. For example, you can only have up to 256 people in a single group chat, and while that may be more than enough for some users, it could be an issue if you need to accommodate a group chat with as many people as possible. As far as group chat features go, the core aspects are there. You can set limits on who can/can't join your group, admins can set specific messages to send to other admins only, and username mentions are supported. Best for group messaging: Telegram & Signal Telegram and Signal both stand out in this category. If you want the most possible features and support for as many people as possible, Telegram is an easy recommendation. If you're OK with a slightly less expansive feature-set in exchange for end-to-end encryption, Signal is the way to go. Voice/video calls

Telegram Voice and video calls are supported in Telegram, allowing you to converse beyond text-based chat. Voice calls are end-to-end encrypted using the same technology behind Secret Chats and peer-to-peer connections, and Telegram says you get "crystal-clear quality" with the best audio codecs. Amazingly, you can have up to 1,000 people on a single Telegram group video call, making it a tool for social gatherings or talks as well as for private conversations. Telegram also uses AI to improve your video calls over time. Per the Telegram website: Each time you make a Voice Call on Telegram, a neural network learns from your and your device's feedback (naturally, it doesn't have access to the contents of the conversation, it has only technical information such as network speed, ping times, packet loss percentage, etc.). The machine optimizes dozens of parameters based on this input, improving the quality of future calls on the given device and network. Another perk is that Telegram supports group voice chats. If you're in a group chat and want to hear your friends' voice, you can instantly start a voice chat room within the group chat and talk to anyone that wants to join. Even better, there's no limit to how many people can join these group chats. Signal Voice and video calling is also supported in Signal, and compared to Telegram, you'll find a lot of the same great features. Here's the rundown: End-to-end encryption for one-on-one voice and video calls

Group calling within group chats

Customizable settings to change the layout and your speaker/microphone options

However, something to note is that group calls are limited to a maximum of 8 people. That should be plenty if you just have a few friends you want to chat with, but if you're looking for larger group conversations where many people can join in, Telegram is the better fit. WhatsApp The voice/video calling experience for WhatsApp is pretty similar to Signal, which is to say there's a lot to like. Voice and video calls are available, and like the other two apps, they're backed by end-to-end encryption. Group calling is also supported, though the implementation is a bit different. Plus, you can now preview your voice clips before sending them. Just like Signal, WhatsApp group calls are limited to eight people at a time. Best for voice & video calls: Telegram Signal and WhatsApp have solid foundations for voice and video calling, but again, Telegram does a little bit more to come out ahead. All three platforms are identical for one-to-one calls, but when you factor in group calls, the expanded nature of Telegram's system is the clear winner. Conclusion