What you need to know
- WhatsApp has partnered with Novi to test a new payments feature in the U.S.
- It is now possible to send and receive payments within a WhatsApp chat using your Novi digital wallet.
- You can access the feature from the paper clip icon on Android devices.
WhatsApp has started testing a new feature that makes it possible for users in the U.S. to send and receive money. The popular messaging app has teamed up with Novi, Meta's digital wallet, to launch the new pilot.
To send money using your Novi digital wallet, all you have to do is tap the paper clip icon within a chat on the best Android phones. Next, select "Payments" and follow the on-screen instructions to log into your Novi account. You can also make a new account if you don't have an existing account.
Once you're done, you can start sending money to your contacts "as easily as sending a message." When you add money to your Novi wallet, it is converted into USDP (Pax Dollar), a digital currency issued by Paxos Trust Company.
There are no limits on how frequently you can send money using Novi, and there are also no fees for sending or receiving payments. Meta's Novi digital wallet was launched last year to help users send and hold Diem digital currencies. However, it was only in October that Meta actually began testing it in the U.S.
In addition to English, the pilot is available in Spanish as well. It is worth noting that the functionality will only be available to "a limited number of people" initially.
While this is the first time that WhatsApp is allowing users to make payments with cryptocurrency, the messaging app has been offering payments using traditional currencies in India since last year. The payments feature was expanded to users in Brazil in May this year. WhatsApp also recently received approval from Indian regulators to double its payments offering to 40 million users in the country.
Blaston Arctic Blast update adds AR passthrough, and it's the future of VR
With today's update, popular arena shooter/exercise game Blaston added new seasonal content, a tournament mode, weapons, and cosmetics. But the coolest new addition is AR passthrough, which naturally converts your real-world surroundings into the virtual environment.
Motorola Edge X30 is here with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 60MP selfie camera
The new Motorola Edge X30 is the first phone to feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
[Review] The Lenovo Duet 5 Chromebook holds a bright future for Chrome OS
A 13.3-inch tablet seems ridiculously huge, but Lenovo nailed the essentials with the Duet 5 and produced one of the most unique and fun Chromebooks of 2021. Here's why it's almost perfect — and why it should be your next family Chromebook.
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services. Here's what you need to know to take advantage of this helpful feature!