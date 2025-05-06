What you need to know

Samsung’s new Tap to Transfer makes sending money as easy as a phone bump, and it's rolling out to the US later this month.

Debuted with the Galaxy S25, this feature is Samsung’s answer to Apple’s Tap to Cash, but more open and flexible.

It's backed by Visa and Mastercard, so you can send money using your debit card inside Samsung Wallet.

Splitting the bill after dinner or concert tickets is always a pain. But Samsung just made things a whole lot easier with the new "Tap to Transfer" feature for Samsung Wallet.

Samsung first showed off its peer-to-peer payment method when it launched the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year. It works a lot like Apple’s “Tap to Cash,” where iPhone users can just bump phones to send money.

But unlike Apple’s walled garden, Samsung’s version plays nice with a bunch of third-party digital wallets too.

Starting later this month in the U.S., users can send money to friends and family just by tapping their Samsung phones together.

Backed by Visa and Mastercard

Samsung says it has teamed up with Visa and Mastercard to let users send funds using their debit card stored in Samsung Wallet. If the person you’re sending to also has their debit card set up in a digital wallet, the cash moves instantly with just one tap.

Nonetheless, even if they don’t have a digital wallet, it still works — as long as they’ve got a physical debit card with tap-to-pay powers, Samsung Wallet can link up via the chip.

If you need to send money from a distance, you can just find your contact by their phone number and send cash their way, no matter where they are.

Samsung Wallet already lets you store everything from your driver’s license and student ID to that random coffee shop loyalty card you forgot existed. This new update turns it into an all-in-one life organizer and money mover.

Money moves in minutes

And in case you’re wondering, the money shows up within minutes (depending on your bank).

It's worth pointing out that Tap to Transfer isn’t locked into Samsung's ecosystem. It’ll also work with a bunch of third-party digital wallets. That’s because it taps into your existing accounts and debit cards, not just Samsung’s own setup.

Of course, there might be some limits or fees depending on your bank, and not every card will play nice from day one. But for Galaxy users, this could mean the end of payment app hopping.