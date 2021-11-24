What you need to know
- WhatsApp's web client now lets you create custom stickers.
- The functionality will also be available on WhatsApp's desktop apps very soon.
- Android and iOS users may have to wait slightly longer to get the custom sticker maker feature.
Nearly three years after adding support for sticker packs to its platform, WhatsApp is finally adding a native sticker maker to its web client. According to The Verge, the feature will also be coming to WhatsApp's desktop apps in the next week.
To make your custom stickers, open the WhatsApp web client in your browser and click on the attachments icon. Next, select Sticker and choose an image to upload from your computer. Once the image is uploaded, you'll be able to edit it to turn it into a custom sticker. You can also remove the background from an image by drawing an outline around the subject.
To make your stickers even cooler, you can add text, other stickers from your sticker panel, and even an emoji on top. After your custom sticker is created, click on the Send button at the bottom of the screen. The sticker maker is available for both individual and group chats.
Until now, WhatsApp users had to use third-party apps to make their own stickers on iPhones and the best Android phones. Sadly, you'll have to continue using third-party apps to make custom stickers if you don't use WhatsApp Web regularly. There's no word yet on when the feature will make its way to the WhatsApp mobile app on Android and iOS.
The custom sticker maker feature comes less than two weeks after the Meta-owned messaging app introduced a new privacy option as part of a beta update. WhatsApp beta users can now hide their profile photo, "Last Seen" status, and other information from specific contacts. The new option is expected to make its way to the stable version sometime in the near future.
