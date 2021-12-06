It's been an up and down year for WhatsApp as the Meta-owned company has seen a bit of trials and tribulations in the seucrity department. One of the key features of any of the best messaging apps is the ability to hold private conversations that essentially "self destruct" after a certain amount of time. WhatsApp has had this functionality, but a new update is rolling out providing users with even more options.

Once the update arrives, the company states that you will "have the option to turn on disappearing messages by default." Of course, whenever the feature is enabled, the messages will disappear at whichever time you select when setting up the conversation.

It's here where we have another change, as WhatsApp is expanding the number of options you can choose from. Previously, disappearing messages were set to vanish after seven days. But now, you'll also be presented with either 24 hours or 90 days.

Adding more fuel to the privacy fire, WhatsApp is bringing disappearing messages to new group chats that you create. All of the same options are available compared to individual messages, and the company confirms that these features will not automatically apply to your pre-existing group chats.

These changes only increase the number of ways that WhatsApp is attempting to provide the most amount of privacy in a messaging app. From being able to view a photo or video once before it's automatically deleted, to setting disappearing conversations with a group of friends or a single person, this is an impressive update to one of the best Android apps.