For quite some time now, WhatsApp users have had the ability to back up their chat history seamlessly and media to Google Drive for free directly from their Android phones — meaning, that data didn't count against a user's Google Drive (or later, Google One) storage quota. However, according to findings from WABetaInfo, this gravy train may soon be leaving the station.

Based on the source code the site was able to dig up, it appears that the free unlimited storage option is coming to an end sooner rather than later.

Initially, WABetaInfo said that it considered this news little more than a rumor after it previously reported that WhatsApp had been working on its own backup management options late in 2021, but with the uncovering of several key source code strings (below), it appears that the possibility of limited Google Drive backups for WhatsApp chats is moving towards reality.