How to enable two-factor authentication in WhatsApp for Android
By Harish Jonnalagadda , Namerah Saud Fatmi
Have double the safety reassurance with 2FA turned on.
Whenever you're setting up WhatsApp on a new phone, you'll have to verify the phone number with a one-time password. WhatsApp also lets you add an extra layer of security in the form of a PIN. This way, you will have to enter the one-time password sent to your registered phone number on top of a six-digit PIN before you can install WhatsApp on your phone. This ensures you have dual protective layers, which is why it's called two-factor authentication. Here's how you can enable two-factor authentication in WhatsApp for Android.
It may be pointedly obvious, but please make sure you have WhatsApp installed on your phone before starting.
1. Open WhatsApp on your Android phone.
2. Tap the three dots in the top right corner.
3. Tap Settings.
4. Tap Account.
5. Select Two-step verification.
6. Hit Enable to set up a PIN.
7. Enter your six-digit PIN.
8. Add an email address that will be used to reset your PIN should you forget it.
9. Confirm your email address and hit Done to finish.
You'll now need to enter your PIN the next time you're setting up WhatsApp, whether that's on a new phone or if you're reinstalling the app. It's easy enough to reset the PIN should you forget it, so make sure you furnish an email account, so you don't get locked out of your account.
