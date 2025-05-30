What you need to know

Google is reportedly rolling out its Advanced Protection security feature for enrolled Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 testers.

The feature brings the total package of device security by enabling browsing safeguards, app protections, USB transfer roadblocks, and more.

Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 arrived for Pixels during I/O 2025, as Google preps for its official rollout, likely in June.

Google has been spotted rolling out a major security feature for enrolled Pixel testers running Android 16.

The feature in question is reportedly Google's Advanced Protection, and Android Authority states it offers a wide range of safeguarding measures. After receiving a tip about it, the post states the feature is rolling out for Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1. Appearing in the settings, Google says Advanced Protection "helps defend against online attacks, harmful apps, insecure connections, and other threats."

The initial welcome page breaks things down into two options: a toggle for Advanced Protection and an "Account Protection" for your Google Account. However, the company has included a "device protection features" button, which divulges everything Advanced Protection offers.

The publication discovered that the security feature protects users in six different ways. The first, Device Safety, keeps your phone safe if it's taken away from you and "blocks USB transfers." For apps, the feature will "prevent" apps from harming/corrupting your phone's memory for malicious purposes. Moreover, Advanced Protection will automatically force Chrome to only establish website connections for you if HTTPS is enabled.

Roaming with data becomes a little safer as the feature blocks 2G connections, only leaving enough space for emergency calls. Additionally, it will prevent your device from automatically connecting to Wi-Fi if it's not secure.

Safety in Mind

(Image credit: Android Authority)

As the publication notes, these features have existed on Android for a while, so Google's not bringing in any surprises. The main difference is that Advanced Protection reportedly turns all options on when toggled, and removes the possibility of altering those protections.

Google's Advanced Protection Program was initially started to give users who are at high risk of data theft some peace of mind. The program saw an expansion last year when Google incorporated passkeys into the mix. The company then announced a simplified enrollment process for "high-risk" users in June 2024. That update gave high-risk users the choice of passkeys or a physical security key to safeguard their data with enhanced toughness.

When it comes to Android 16, a feature was spotted in May called "Intrusion Detection" that might leverage Advanced Protection's defenses. The discovery showed that Google is working on a way for your device to log key information about you/your device if enabled. The whole purpose is so users can look back and see if there's been any suspicious activity in their browsing history, Bluetooth connections, and more.

Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 just rolled out for Pixel testers 10 days ago on May 20. The update, just as I/O 2025 was wrapping up, brought the all-new design language: Material 3 Expressive.