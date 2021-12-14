Shop Holiday deals at: Amazon | Walmart | Best Buy | Dell | Samsung

Do I sound okay?

Sending voice messages on WhatsApp just got a lot better

Know exactly what you sound like before others hear it.
Derrek Lee

WhatsApp logoSource: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central

What you need to know

  • WhatsApp has updated its voice message feature to allow for previews.
  • Users can now lock the voice recording so that it doesn't immediately send after a recording is finished.
  • The updated feature is available on all platforms.

WhatsApp is rolling out an update to its voice message feature that should make many frequent users happy. The update now allows users to preview a voice clip before sending it.

WhatsApp announced the new feature in a tweet, highlighting how frustrating it can be to constantly delete and re-record a voice clip after messing something up. While that can still happen, this new method makes it possible to listen to your recording before it's sent instead and not after. This way, you can really make sure you're conveying exactly what you want in your message.

In order to preview your voice message, press and hold the microphone icon, then slide up to lock it into hands-free recording. When you're done, you can tap the stop button in the center and press play to preview it. From there, you can hit the send button.

Meta's other apps, including Facebook Messenger and Instagram, also let users lock the microphone, so you don't have to keep your finger pressed while recording. However, neither app gives the user the ability to preview the recording before sending it.

It's a nice feature to have, and it should be available across platforms, including the web, desktop, iOS, and the best Android phones. With any luck, Meta will update its other messaging apps to support voice message previews.

Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
Control your home with Google Assistant

Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant

Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services. Here's what you need to know to take advantage of this helpful feature!