Qualcomm is set to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 this November

Qualcomm has announced its Snapdragon Summit this year. It will be held in Hawaii on November 15-17, the chipset maker confirmed on its website.

The announcement matches the recent leak giving away the exact dates of the tech summit. Like any other tech summit by Qualcomm, this year, we are inclined to expect the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship processor that will power the next-gen flagships.

Going by the history of such summits, Qualcomm traditionally tends to organize the conference at the end of every year. However, there's been a slight change in the pattern since last year. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was released at the end of November. This year it appears to be arriving a couple of weeks before, which is a good thing. This way, we might expect new flagship Android phones to launch a bit earlier than the previous flagship models.

For instance, vendors like Xiaomi and OnePlus were the early adopters of the flagship processor from last year. The former released its Xiaomi 12 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in December 2021, a month after the SoC launch at the summit. Likewise, we've seen the OnePlus 10 Pro with the same SoC released in the first week of January this year.

Samsung's best Android phones are also among the early adopters of Qualcomm's flagship processors as they make their way to the U.S and global markets. The upcoming Galaxy S23 series is no exception, as we are already hearing significant leaks about what to expect from these devices next year.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 already marked a significant upgrade over the standard 8 Gen 1 chip, so it'll be interesting to see what improvements we get with Qualcomm's next flagship.

The new announcement from Qualcomm comes just after the chipmaker launched the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 platform tailored for the wearable market. The new chipsets come in two models: the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 and Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1, and there are about 25 manufacturers that plan to adapt to the platform already. Out of which, Mobvoi (TicWatch) and OPPO will be among the first ones to utilize the new chipsets.