Alleged OnePlus 11 Pro leak reveals the return of the alert slider and Hasselblad camera

What you need to know

Renders of the rumored OnePlus 11 Pro have leaked.

Leaked images signal the return of the alert slider and a Hasselblad camera housed in a circular array.

The rumored OnePlus 11 Pro also seems to keep its curved display with

Alleged renders for the OnePlus 11 series have emerged, showing its flagship Pro version and the return of a recently lost feature.

Renders of the OnePlus 11 Pro device were revealed courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) via Smartprix. The device is rumored to be revealed later this year and would be the third separate flagship launch by the company this year, should the rumors be accurate.

Through the leaked renders, we get a closer look at the OnePlus 11 Pro's new camera array in the back. It appears circular instead of the square array featured on the back of this year's current flagships like the OnePlus 10T.

The leaked renders also suggest the new OnePlus 11 Pro could still retain the curved front display and a hole-punch front-facing camera in the corner, following many of the company's best Android phones this year.

(Image credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer via Smartprix )

What is most interesting about the leaked renders is the Hasselblad branding on the circular camera array and the potential return of the alert slider. If you remember, the OnePlus 10T launched without the alert slider or Hasselblad camera. OnePlus saw this route to remove the alert slider as a way to incorporate better hardware into the phone, such as improved antennas. The company explained that the removal of Hasselblad branding on the 10T came down to pricing.

Recent leaks have also pointed to the new OnePlus flagship featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. We are speculating this new chipset to be fully revealed at Qualcomm's Summit in November. The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be the next SoC to power the next generation of flagship devices going into 2023.

A final note about the rumored renders for the OnePlus 11 Pro deals with the look of its camera array. Being circular, OnePlus is opting for a Xiaomi 12S Ultra-like design. The primary difference would be its placement, as Xiaomi's circular array is centered on the phone, with the leaked renders of the OnePlus 11 Pro being off-center as it comes off the phone's left side.

We still don't know any information regarding the potential strength of the primary shooter on the back of this proposed OnePlus 11 Pro. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra, much like the OnePlus 10T, features a 50MP primary shooter on its back. If OnePlus is eyeing a reveal of its new flagship by the end of the year, we still have a few months to wait, although we can probably expect it to launch in China first, similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro.