OnePlus 10T launches with a big focus on speed, OxygenOS 13 coming 'later this year'

What you need to know

OnePlus has launched its 10T 5G phone alongside its OxygenOS 13.

The OnePlus 10T 8GB/128GB is priced at USD $649, while the 16GB/256GB version is set for USD $749.

The OnePlus 10T preorders begin September 1, while the retail date for all buyers is September 29.

OxygenOS 13 will come to the 10 Pro first before the 10T receives it later this year.

OnePlus has launched its new 10T 5G phone alongside its new OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13.

All eyes have been on this new phone to see if it will become one of the next best Android phones this year. With the event now behind us, we now have the full picture of the OnePlus 10T. According to OnePlus, the new device utilizes the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform. The phone also comes with up to 16GB RAM, as OnePlus previously confirmed, which should be more than enough power to keep games running smoothly and plenty of apps in the background.

Speaking of speed, OnePlus has also employed its new "150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition," which should help the phone charge much faster. OnePlus says this new endurance edition charger should deliver "up to a day's power after just 10 minutes of charging, with a full charge – from 1-100% – taking only 19 minutes." OnePlus has reiterated that U.S. buyers will have 125W charging for the new 10T that should function similarly to other countries working off the 150W charge. The OnePlus 10T will also sport a 4,800mAh battery come release.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

OnePlus went on to speak about the phone's new 360-degree antenna system. The company says 15 antennas make up the phone's system which should allow for stronger Wi-Fi and cell signals no matter how your phone is situated. As for design, OnePlus touts a unibody design that's not unlike the OnePlus 10 Pro with "excellent in-hand feel." The company previously confirmed the removal of its alert slider and Hasselblad branding, and the phone features an HDR10+ certified 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and 10-bit color.

On the flip side, the 10T's main camera is a 50MP Sony IMX766 that also includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro lens for those intimately close shots.

There has been some excitement built around the OnePlus 10T shipping with the company's new OxygenOS 13. However, the new software will have to sit for a little while longer for the new device. The 10T will ship with OxygenOS 12.1. OnePlus also confirms it will provide the 10T with three "major Android updates" and security updates for four years.

OxygenOS 13 will roll out to the 10 Pro first, with the 10T receiving its update later this year. It's worth noting that the beta builds for the new software should arrive soon.

Separately, OnePlus has also announced a SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger to go along with the 10T. The company says the charger "can power the OnePlus 10T from 1-50% in 11 minutes and from 1-100% in 29 minutes." But, if you're not using a OnePlus phone, the company makes it known that the charger will work on other Android devices, including iPhones.

"We're incredibly excited to have launched the OnePlus 10T 5G and OxygenOS 13 with our fans and partners in New York City," says Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus. "The OnePlus 10T takes our signature fast and smooth performance to the next level at an extremely competitive price point."

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 10T will be featured in two colors: Moonstone Black and Jade Green. The 8GB/128GB version of the phone is priced at $649, while the 16GB/256GB version is set for $749. Preorders in the U.S. begin on September 1, while the official release for all buyers is September 29, so you'll be waiting a while to get your hands on the device. OnePlus says you will find the phone listed on Amazon, Best Buy, and OnePlus.com. If you're also looking to grab that car charger, the sale date for that is September 1, with a shockingly low price tag of $39.