OnePlus 10T confirmed to sport a whopping 16GB of RAM

What you need to know

OnePlus has tweeted the new 10T will have 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

16GB RAM could allow "effortless multitasking with up to 30 apps open."

The OnePlus 10T will launch on August 3, when the company will also unveil OxygenOS 13.

OnePlus gives us an idea about the storage and RAM options on the upcoming OnePlus 10T flagship.

The company has been gearing up and increasing the hype about the release of its next flagship phone by releasing bits of information ahead of the launch, as per OnePlus's usual style. The company provided the latest details about the phone through a tweet, where the company mentions being able to "juggle up to 35 apps with 16GB RAM." According to the recent OnePlus 10T deep dive (opens in new tab), the company says the 16GB will allow users to "suspend over 35 applications at once." It will, of course, take some truly multitasking warriors to push the limits of the 16GB RAM to its limits and see.

The phone will also be available with up to 256GB of storage, and we can likely expect lower-specced configurations as well.

Confirmation of the phone's storage and RAM options come off the back of OnePlus detailing its exclusion of the alert slider and Hasselblad camera. In addition, we know that the OnePlus 10T will have a 6.7-inch display and will come with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera. The company has also confirmed that the device will sport a 120Hz display — a staple of modern flagships. Overall, the device looks strikingly similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro, but with some obvious upgrades.

What if you could bring the cinema with you on the go? #OnePlus10T #EvolveBeyondSpeedJuly 26, 2022 See more

Among those upgrades, the OnePlus 10T will reportedly offer much faster charging. While the company has yet to confirm charging speeds, it talked about the improved efficiency of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and the cooling system that aims to bring improved performance and heat dissipation.

The OnePlus 10T is set to launch (opens in new tab) on August 3. The company is expected to reveal more information about the device in the lead-up to the launch. However, August 3 should give us a complete look at the phone's specifications and the upcoming OxygenOS 13 update. The price of the new phone is still unknown but should OnePlus nail that, the 10T could become one of the best Android phones released this year.