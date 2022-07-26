OnePlus 10T leak reveals nearly double the charging speed of the OnePlus 10 Pro

What you need to know

The OnePlus 10T is set to launch globally on August 3.

A new leak has revealed the specs for the upcoming device, including 150W wired charging.

OxygenOS 13 will be announced at the launch but the phone will run OxygenOS 12 out-of-the-box.

With the OnePlus 10T set to launch next week, it's high time we get some spec leaks ahead of the full reveal. Fortunately, the latest leak appears to give us just about all the information we could ask for ahead of August 3.

Leaker Ishan Agarwal revealed the specs of the upcoming OnePlus 10T via Pricebaba. Although this information is specific to the Indian variant, we expect there won't be much difference in other regions.

We already know that the phone will sport the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and OnePlus has already revealed some details of the cameras (sans Hasselblad), display, and design (no alert slider). According to this new leak, the phone will come with up to 16GB of RAM, although India is expected to only receive the 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB models. The display also comes with a Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,080) with 10-bit color and HDR support.

As for the cameras, the 50MP IMX766 sensor will be joined by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a rather disappointing 2MP Macro sensor. On the front is a 13MP selfie camera.

OnePlus stated that the lack of an alert slider gives the phone more space for other components, such as a larger battery. The company has aimed for a battery capacity above 4,500mAh, and according to the leak, the phone will have a capacity of 4,800mAh, just 200mAh shy of the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, the most impressive spec is the 150W wired charging, which is nearly double the top charging speed of the Pro model.

That said, it's unclear if this charging speed will be available in the United States, especially since the OnePlus 10 Pro was limited to just 65W. Either way, it will still sport faster speeds than many of the best Android phones available in the region.

Lastly, the phone is said to ship with OxygenOS 12 (Android 12), although OnePlus is announcing OxygenOS 13 (Android 13) alongside the phone. This will still use ColorOS as the foundation, but OnePlus says it will offer a much cleaner experience than its recent versions.

While the information from Pricebaba isn't yet confirmed, we won't have to wait long to get the official word from OnePlus. The OnePlus 10T launches globally on August 3, including in China, where it will likely arrive as the OnePlus Ace Pro. OnePlus is expected to reveal more official details about the phone in the week leading up to its full reveal.