OnePlus 10T gets 125W charging in the US, but it's even faster everywhere else

Ahead of the OnePlys 10T launch on August 3, the company has confirmed that the device will support 125W charging in the United States.

In a recent deep dive (opens in new tab), the OnePlus 10T was confirmed to support a maximum wired charging speed of 150W. However, due to outlet limitations in North America, the device will be limited to 125W.

Interestingly, this is similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro, which received limited 65W charging in the U.S. while other regions supported 80W. The company explained at the time that "80W SUPERVOOC does not currently support 110 or 120-volt AC power – the typical standard for power outlets in the region."

While it's a bummer that the upcoming 10T will have limited charging in the U.S., it's not all bad. The phone will be able to completely top up its 4,800mAh battery in just 20 minutes, compared to 19 minutes with 150W charging. You'll be hard-pressed to find an Android phone with those kinds of speeds in the U.S.

Additionally, OnePlus explains that the device will still technically support 150W charging no matter where you buy it and that all models ship with a 160W SUPERVOOC power adapter. However, what matters is the outlet you use to charge it with. So charging a North American OnePlus 10T in Europe will provide the full 150W charging speeds.

Of course, battery health is a concern at these speeds. However, OnePlus ensures that the battery will retain "at least 80% of its original capacity after 1,600 charge cycles," which the company says equates to four years of use.

With the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and up to 16GB of RAM, the 10T is shaping up to be quite an impressive phone and may entice fans who skipped out on the 10 Pro.