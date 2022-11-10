OnePlus survey reveals consumers want faster charging, efficient battery life

What you need to know

OnePlus conducted a proprietary survey and is understanding how consumers feel frustrated about charging times for their devices.

Today, OnePlus has revealed the results of its proprietary survey conducted by The NDP Group with 1,000 U.S. respondents who have purchased a smartphone in the past 12 months. The survey's findings reveal how frustrated consumers have become with the charging time of their phones and the feeling of needing to plug their devices in more than once a day for a charge.

By the end of the survey, OnePlus found that 69% of the respondents reported charging their phones at least twice a day.

Plugging your phone in overnight is typically the time of day most people do so. OnePlus found this to still ring true, with 64% of the participants reporting this.

When it came to location, 93% of the survey's respondents reported charging their phone at home, with charging on the road coming in with 45%. Additionally, 15% reported charging during an activity, 14% would plug in during school, and only 8% would charge their phone on a flight.

Furthermore, 88% of consumers chose a wired charger to be their power source, with 46% opting for a car charger, 28% grabbing a wireless charger, and 19% reported using a power bank.

The big kicker here is that 97% of the 1,000 respondents to the survey confessed to being at least a little interested in a phone that would charge in less than 20 minutes. This is where the Chinese OEM is hoping its OnePlus 10T device makes its voice heard due to its 125W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition wired charger in North America, which can take the phone from 1% to 100% in just twenty minutes.

Hopefully, this can soothe the hearts of the 63% of respondents that reported feeling stressed about their phone's battery dying when they're out and without a place to plug in.

Much like consumers, OnePlus has noticed the disappearance of power adapters from a new phone's box upon purchase. According to its report, this has increased the $3.2 billion accessory market, and OEMs are benefiting from consumers needing to go out and purchase some sort of charging source.

OnePlus sees this as an issue, and so do the respondents of the survey. Most of the participants state that it is imperative that a wall charger and cable are included with the purchase of their phone.

"Many smartphone device manufacturers have removed charging units from their smartphone boxes and engineered a new revenue stream, all from sales of their own charging devices," said Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus North America. "Rather than investing in R&D to improve charging efficiency and battery life, leading device manufacturers have maintained the status quo while burdening consumers with additional costs."