OnePlus Buds Pro 2 leak suggests an iterative upgrade over its predecessor

What you need to know

The specifications of OnePlus' next premium earbuds have leaked online.

OnePlus' successor to the OnePlus Buds Pro could have incremental improvements.

Connectivity and drivers are two key areas where improvements are possible.

OnePlus first dabbled in the premium ANC earbuds segment over a year ago, and now the OnePlus Buds Pro is due for a successor. It seems we won't have to wait a while for its next version, as a new leak has spilled the beans on the next-generation buds.

Courtesy of Pricebaba (opens in new tab) and Steve Hemmerstoffer (@Onleaks), we now have a good idea of what improvements the OnePlus Buds Pro's successor may bring to the table. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will supposedly retain most of the specs found in the current model, such as adaptive noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.2 support. In terms of noise cancellation, the upcoming buds are said to be capable of blocking up to 45 decibels.

Furthermore, the Buds Pro 2 are said to include a few iterative upgrades, the most notable of which are the 11mm and 6mm dual drivers that will support LHDC 4.0 codec. Pairing the new earbuds with multiple devices also seems to be getting a nifty improvement with the addition of Google Fast Pair. This new standard uses Bluetooth Low Energy to quickly link Bluetooth devices when they come close to each other for the first time.

When it comes to battery life, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are also tipped to see modest upgrades. This means up to six hours of juice per charge and up to 22 hours with the case, all with ANC turned on. Otherwise, the leak suggests the buds will get up to nine hours of playback, topping out at 38 hours with the case. The earbuds are also supposed to come with three mics each, promising better voice isolation.

In contrast, the current buds can last up to five hours per charge and 28 hours of playback with ANC enabled. Turning off ANC, on the other hand, gives you seven hours per charge and up to 38 hours of playback with the case.

Like many of the best wireless earbuds, OnePlus' upcoming audio accessory is likely to include wireless charging support. The battery capacity is unknown at this time, but according to the leak, 10 minutes of charging the case yields up to 10 hours of playback time, which is comparable to the original buds.

However, the leak did not reveal the price of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. However, based on the current price of the buds, it's a safe bet that the upcoming earbuds will be priced similarly to their predecessor.