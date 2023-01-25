OnePlus 11R to launch alongside the OnePlus 11 in India, OnePlus Pad also likely

What you need to know

OnePlus 11R will soon see the light of day in India with a launch set for February 7.

The company seemingly confirms its first OnePlus Pad launch as well.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 11 pricing for India has also been leaked.

The OnePlus 11R is one of the long-rumored devices that is said to launch next to the OnePlus 11’s global launch, which is set for February 7. It is the day when we expect the flagship to launch in several markets, including Europe and India.

The OnePlus 11 launch already took place in its home ground early this month. Many rumors pointed out that there is a cheaper model, dubbed the OnePlus 11R releasing alongside the best Android smartphone that OnePlus has ever made. However, we could not see the launch happening in the Chinese market, but that could not be the case with the global launch.

OnePlus has confirmed that OnePlus 11R is launching next to the flagship smartphone on February 7. The confirmation can be noticed through a tweet from OnePlus India and its website.

Early this month, we saw some leaked real-world images of the upcoming OnePlus 11R. There are expected specifications doing rounds about the supposedly cost-effective smartphone from the company. The prominent ones include a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the return of the famous alert slider, the introduction of an IR blaster, a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, and a bigger battery with alleged 100W charging support.

It is good to see OnePlus bringing options to the table alongside the OnePlus 11 and not just pitching only a premium flagship model to consumers. Especially in the highly competitive Indian market, which already has other premium smartphones in the segment to choose from.

While OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R launch is now confirmed, OnePlus India further shares what more to expect from the Cloud 11 OnePlus event next month. This involves the next-gen OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro. We are also expecting a glimpse of OnePlus' first-ever mechanical keyboard, which has been teased already.

Another exciting product may have accidentally been teased, as the OnePlus India website (opens in new tab) reveals that OnePlus is likely gearing up to launch its first-ever tablet, dubbed OnePlus Pad. A screenshot from PhoneArena shows the name of the device on the website, although a cursory glance at the teaser has seemingly removed mention of the OnePlus Pad.

We're not sure what to expect from the OnePlus Pad, but given the company's close ties with OPPO, it wouldn't be too surprising to see an OPPO Pad clone of some sort. Hopefully, we'll learn more at the OnePlus 11 global launch.

Meanwhile, as the Cloud 11 launch draws getting nearer and nearer, we already have our first hands-on images of the new flagship in a Green colorway.

We're familiar with the pricing of the OnePlus 11 for the Chinese market, but a new Pricebaba report has spilled out the pricing and models launching in the Indian market on February 7. According to the report, we could see three OnePlus 11 configurations, including a 12GB+256GB model that is said to cost Rs 54,999 (~$674), a 16GB+256GB model priced at Rs 59,999 (~$735), and the larger 16GB+512GB storage variant costing Rs 66,999 (~$821) respectively.

We'll have to wait for the event to learn official pricing for India and the rest of the world.