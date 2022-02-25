OPPO used to churn out both affordable and premium smartphones over the last several years, the most recent of which is the Find X5 series. But it's now making inroads into a relatively new market for the company.

The firm unveiled its first Android tablet, the OPPO Pad, which will go on sale in China on March 3 at a starting price of CNY 2,299 (approximately $364) for the base model and CNY 2,999 (roughly $474) for the higher-end variant (via GSMArena).

The new device is OPPO's first Android tablet with some premium specs, making it a solid contender for the best Android tablets around. For instance, it's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 chipset, the same processor that's found in some of last year's models such as the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro. The chipset is aided by either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.