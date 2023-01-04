OnePlus 11 design is out of this world

What you need to know

The OnePlus 11 debuts in China.

It features a new black hole-inspired camera module on the back.

It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and has a 5000mAh battery.

Priced at CNY 899, the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro debuts with dual drivers and offers up to 39 hours of music playback time.

The OnePlus 11 sets its foot in the home ground, the first commercial flagship smartphone released in the new year. It comes with a new black hole-inspired circular camera island on the back that attaches to the metal frame and incorporates the popular alert slider.

Aside from the new camera module, the flagship smartphone looks familiar to its predecessor, the OnePlus 10 Pro. Like the latter, the OnePlus 11 comes in similar colorways, including green and black.

On the front, the device equips a 120Hz refresh rate display with a 2K resolution that measures 6.7-inches. It is also a slightly curved screen around the edges that further supports up to 1300 nits of peak brightness. It supports adaptive refresh rates featuring LTPO 3.0.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus)

The display on the front is further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7, and the body is made of aluminum on the back; the device has a glass back similar to the previous model.

Underneath, the OnePlus 11 packs the advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Adreno 740 GPU for graphics. The device also equips faster LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The highest RAM that a potential buyer of the OnePlus 11 can get is up to 16GB, and onboard storage is up to 512GB.

The cameras on the OnePlus 11 are Hasselblad-powered like last year. The unique-looking camera island includes a 50MP primary shooter and a Sony IMX890 with OIS. It is accompanied by a 48MP Sony IMX581 super wide-angle camera, and it also acts as a macro lens. There is an additional telephoto camera featuring a 32MP lens with optical zoom.

The OnePlus 11 supports up to 8K video recording at 24fps. The device relies on a 16MP camera for selfies on the front. The punch hole carrying the selfie shooter is aligned to the display's top left.

A decent 5000mAh battery powering the device supports OnePlus' 100W super flash charge tech. On the software side of things, the device ships with ColorOS 13, which is an in-house developed Android 13-based operating system by its parent company Oppo.

The other highlights from the OnePlus 11 include Dolby Atmos-powered speakers and a new bionic vibrating motor to handle haptics. In addition, the device supports 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6.

The OnePlus 11 aims to be the best Android phone that the company has ever made. It starts at CNY 3999 for the 12GB+256GB variant, the 16GB+256GB model retails at CNY 4399, and the higher 16GB+512GB costs CNY 4899. The device will be available (opens in new tab) in the Chinese market starting January 9. The device's global launch, including the Indian market, is set for February 7.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are also announced next to the flagship. They come as the successors of the OnePlus Buds Pro from last year. They are Dynaudio-powered and equipped with dual drivers, including an 11mm dynamic woofer and a 6mm flat membrane tweeter.

The other key differentiator from the previous model is the support for Spatial audio on the new Buds Pro 2. The buds also promise up to 99.6% effective background noise cancellation. For connectivity, the Buds Pro 2 also come with Bluetooth 5.3.

Each bud is equipped with a 60mAh battery, and the charging case they come in has a 520mAh battery capacity. With intelligent noise cancellation turned on, the Buds Pro 2 promise 25-hour playback (Charging case included). With INC turned off, the Buds Pro 2 could get through 39 hours, including the charging case backup.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 comes in green and black colorways and will be available (opens in new tab) in China from January 9. They are priced at CNY 899.