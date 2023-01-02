OnePlus 11R real-life photos reveal its design ahead of launch

What you need to know

OnePlus 11R real-life images come up online.

The leaks point out a possible comeback of the Alert Slider.

The alleged OnePlus 11R will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

More details on the OnePlus 11 also emerge in another leak.

It’s the new year and OnePlus is already ready with its launch event in China this week. The company will introduce its flagship OnePlus 11, the first look of which was teased last week. OnePlus also tends to release other models in the flagship series, likely a mid-range device every year, the OnePlus 10R (dubbed OnePlus Ace in China).

Here's your first look at the upcoming OnePlus 11R.Based on the Reno 9 Pro+ & similar design as the OnePlus 11It has- 1.5K curved AMOLED high PWM panel- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC- 50MP OIS Sony sensor- Alert Slider- IR sensor- 5,000mAh battery- 100W charging pic.twitter.com/Ahs1LmgaIrDecember 30, 2022 See more

The successor OnePlus 11R has been doing rounds on the web lately, with renders popping out, including rumored specifications. A new leak from tipster Yogesh Brar (partnered with Gadget Gang) has shared some more exciting specs next to a few real-life images.

According to the images, the alleged OnePlus 11R is enclosed in a hard case featuring a centered punch-hole display on the front, which seems slightly curved at the edges (which is unusual for a mid-range device).

(Image credit: Twitter/ Yogesh Brar)

Matching the earlier leaks, the other interesting details from the leaked pictures hint at a triple camera rear setup and an IR blaster on the top (the first from a OnePlus device). Also, an Alert Slider is making a comeback. At the bottom, it will have a USB Type-C port aligned with the speaker grille and no headphone jack.

The other expected specifications of the upcoming mid-range device involve a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The device is said to have a 120Hz refresh rate display, a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro/depth camera. The OnePlus 11R could sport a 5000mAh battery capacity with the company’s 100W charging support.

(Image credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass)

In other news, prominent tipster Evan Blass has come up with the expected specifications of the flagship OnePlus 11 smartphone next to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds renders.

The successor to the OnePlus 10 Pro that is set to take on the best Android phones will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC backed by Adreno 740 GPU. We can expect up to 16GB of RAM coupled with 256GB of storage.

(Image credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass)

On the front, a punch-hole display will be placed in the top left corner, according to renders shared by Blass. It is said to measure 6.7-inches with 120Hz refresh rates and features 2K resolution and a curved screen.

For optics, the cameras are already confirmed to be powered by Hasselblad, featuring a 50MP primary camera, 48MP super wide angle lens, and a 32MP telephoto sensor. On the front, the device will likely have a 16MP selfie shooter.

A 5000mAh battery will likely power the device with 100W super flash charging support. Lastly, the device will ship out of the box with Android 13-based ColorOS 13.

(Image credit: Twitter/Evan Blass)

In terms of visual appearance, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 appears identical to the OnePlus Buds Pro. The Buds Pro 2 seems to have a new green colorway this time, in addition to the traditional black and white colorways.