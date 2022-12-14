OnePlus 11R could bring back the iconic alert slider and introduce an IR blaster

What you need to know

Alleged OnePlus 11R specs and features surface online.

It could bring the iconic alert slider and introduce an IR blaster for the first time.

The OnePlus 11R will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC backed with a 5000mAh battery.

It is that time of the year when we expect significant information about upcoming smartphones that will kick off next year, which is technically a couple of weeks away.

OnePlus is one such company to launch new phones or series starting in China that will follow global releases. Last week, we witnessed one such leak that potentially showed how the next Android flagship smartphone would look, dubbed the OnePlus 11.

A new leak from MySmartPrice now shares new information about the budget phone from the upcoming OnePlus 11 series, which is the OnePlus 11R. New prototype images from the MSP report indicate an alert slider making its way to the OnePlus 11R.

An IR blaster accompanies the device at the top, which likely makes the first OnePlus device come with the handy feature.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The report also reveals the expected specifications of the alleged OnePlus 11R. The device is said to feature a 120Hz curved AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and HDR10+ support. It will have a fingerprint sensor under the display and a selfie shooter up top.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset will reportedly power the OnePlus 11R. The SoC already powered the previous OnePlus 10T model, which recently received the OxygenOS 13 (Android 13) update.

The MSP report also showcased the alleged camera sensors the upcoming budget smartphone would ship with. It comprises a triple camera setup, implying it would be similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10T. The primary lens is supposed to be a 50MP sensor coupled with a 13MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 2MP sensor. For selfies, the 11R could rely on a 16MP camera sensor.

Lastly, the other prominent specs of the upcoming 11R might include a 5000mAh battery capacity, although charging speeds are unclear. OF course, since these specs are based on a prototype unit, users can consider all the information with a grain of salt, but it's already promising.