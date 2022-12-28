OnePlus 11 gets an early launch date in China before the rest of the world

What you need to know

The OnePlus 11 will launch in the first week of 2023.

The launch is slated for the Chinese market first, followed by other regions.

The launch teaser reveals what to expect from the next best smartphone from OnePlus.

OnePlus has started teasing its next flagship phone on its home ground, which now has a launch date.

In a recent Weibo post, the OnePlus 11 was teased (opens in new tab) alongside the launch date set for January 4, 2023. Like the predecessor model, the launch will first take place in China. Moreover, as previously announced, it will be followed by the global launch in February, including the U.K. and the Indian market.

We pretty much know what the next flagship from OnePlus looks like thanks to the earlier leaked renders, and they pretty much match what the company has released in the teaser video and images on its Weibo account. The primary change from the previous model is the camera module, which now comes in a circular form factor featuring a triple camera setup.

You asked. We answered.#OnePlus11 5GDecember 22, 2022 See more

Like the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company is sticking with the Hasselblad-powered cameras. That said, the new camera module blends seamlessly with the device's metal frame, the prominent design aesthetic we first witnessed in the Galaxy S21 Ultra and other devices.

Another good component captured in the teaser video released by OnePlus involves the popular alert slider, which is making a comeback, or as OnePlus calls it — the "return of an icon." The alert slider has been a significant part of OnePlus phones and a favorite of the OnePlus community since the launch of the first OnePlus smartphone.

Again, this is not surprising as previous renders pointed to the new alert slider next to an IR blaster, the first from a OnePlus product. Nonetheless, it is good to see the OEM maker confirming what it is offering with the next flagship instead of us anticipating the features.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus)

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)

Speaking of anticipation, the other expected parameters based on earlier rumors point at a ceramic body with a matte finish. The phone is set to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM. According to OnePlus, it will feature UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X. We also expect a large 120Hz refresh rate display with a QHD+ resolution and measuring 6.7 inches.

For optics, the triple lenses on the back are expected to feature a 50MP primary lens coupled with a 48MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 32MP telephoto sensor. The device is anticipated to draw power from a decent 5000mAh battery with OnePlus proprietary 100W fast charging support.

It is good to see flagships like OnePlus 11 making their way to market at the top of next year. However, it is still unclear whether OnePlus would introduce more models with the OnePlus 11.