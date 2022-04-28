The OnePlus 10R arrives with 150W charging alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

What you need to know

OnePlus has launched both the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus CE 2 Lite 5G.

The OnePlus 10R features up to 150W charging depending on the model.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 and features a large 5,000mAh battery.

The Nord CE 2 Lite goes on sale on April 30, while the 10R will be available on May 4.

OnePlus continues its streak of phone launches with a pair of new smartphones, the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. Both phones are slated for India over the coming week.

If the OnePlus 10R looks familiar, then you've been paying attention. The device is essentially a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace that OnePlus recently launched in China. It features the same clean design with a protruding camera stove housing the 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro lens.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

On the front is a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a variable 120Hz refresh rate. Underneath it all, you'll find the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max running the show paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Interestingly, the phone has two versions — the regular OnePlus 10R features a 5,000mAh battery and 80W charging, while the Endurance Edition features a lower 4,500mAh battery paired with 150W charging.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

In addition to the 10R, the new OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was also announced on Thursday. Aside from its mouthful of a name, it has some pretty respectable specs as a mid-range option. It one-ups the OnePlus Nord CE 2 with a 120Hz FHD+ display, although the trade-off here is an LCD instead of an AMOLED display, the opposite sacrifice made with the new OnePlus Nord N20. Still, this could be a worthy contender among the best budget Android phones this year.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

On the back is a 64MP triple camera setup. The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G also features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It also traded out the Dimensity 900 in the original for the Snapdragon 695, offering it respectable performance. That's paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. However, the "Lite" part of the name might refer to the charging speed, which tops out at 33W instead of the 65W on the regular Nord CE 2. The battery remains at 4,500mAh.

Both phones will run OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box.

The OnePlus 10R will be available for purchase on May 4, and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will come a bit sooner on April 30. Both phones will be available in India through various retailers, including Amazon and OnePlus stores.