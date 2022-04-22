The OnePlus Ace is official with a Dimensity 8100 Max SoC, 150W fast charging and more

What you need to know

The OnePlus Ace has landed in China.

It uses the same Dimensity 8100 Max chipset as the upcoming OnePlus 10R.

OnePlus is selling the handset for 2,499 yuan, but there's no word on a global release.

OnePlus obviously has a lot of affordable smartphone launches on the horizon, and ahead of the OnePlus 10R and Nord CE 2 Lite announcements, the company has introduced a new budget-friendly device in China.

The OnePlus Ace has made its debut in the country, though it doesn't offer a lot of surprises under the hood. That's because the device is a rehashed Realme GT Neo3 with a new look. The majority of its specs are shared with Realme's new mid-ranger, including MediaTek's Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.

The phone's main selling points are its processor and fast charging capability. OnePlus claims that its battery can charge up to 50% in 5 minutes and maintain 80% battery health even after 1,600 power cycles, or 4 years.

OnePlus did not say what distinguishes this version of the 5nm-based Dimensity 8100 from the standard model, but it is likely to include enhanced AI and gaming performance, making it a worthy contender for the best budget Android phones. The processor is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

It also sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support for accurate color.

In case you're wondering, almost all of the specs listed above will also be available with the OnePlus 10R when it launches in India on April 28. This means that the OnePlus Ace is essentially a Chinese variant of the upcoming mid-ranger with a different name.

Image 1 of 2 OnePlus Ace (Image credit: OnePlus) Image 2 of 2 OnePlus Ace black variant (Image credit: OnePlus)

It runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. The rest of the spec sheet is also something that you might have seen before. At the back, you'll find a 50MP main sensor with OIS. It's a Sony IMX766 sensor backed up by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro camera.

The OnePlus Ace costs 2,499 yuan, or approximately $386. It ships in black and blue colorways, but it's unlikely to be available in markets other than China and India.