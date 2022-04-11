OnePlus teases launch of two new phones and Nord-branded earbuds on April 28

What you need to know

OnePlus has announced that it will hold a virtual event in India on April 28.

The company is said to be launching the Nord CE2 Lite 5G, the OnePlus 10R, and Nord Buds.

However, the upcoming devices might not go on sale in the U.S.

The OnePlus 10 Pro (opens in new tab) recently made its global debut (opens in new tab) more than a week ago, but OnePlus isn't done surprising its fans with new devices. The Chinese phone maker has teased an April 28 launch event for "an array of OnePlus devices."

OnePlus India has confirmed the upcoming event on Twitter (opens in new tab), and the teaser suggests the arrival of Nord-branded earbuds as well as the firm's next challenger to the best budget Android phones (opens in new tab).

Reliable leaker Max Jambor (opens in new tab) might have spilled the beans on what OnePlus has up its sleeve. According to him, the rumored OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE2 Lite 5G, and Nord Buds will debut at the virtual event.

(Image credit: Twitter)

If this is correct, the Nord Buds will be the company's first wireless buds bearing the Nord branding. The earbuds recently passed through the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's website (opens in new tab), featuring a wide and semi-long stem.

We reported earlier this year (opens in new tab) that the OnePlus 10R would make its debut in the second quarter of 2022, powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC. That said, the phone is likely to be limited only to Asian markets like its predecessor. A recent leak (opens in new tab) also claimed that it would be a rebranded Realme GT Neo3, sporting a 6.7-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As for the Nord CE2 Lite 5G, it's going to be an obviously pared-down version of the Nord CE 2 5G (opens in new tab) that launched in February (opens in new tab). Rumor has it that the upcoming budget phone will include a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood and feature a 6.6-inch FullHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate (via MySmartPrice (opens in new tab)).

Don't hold your breath, though, for a U.S. release as the upcoming OnePlus devices are likely to be exclusive to the Indian market only.

In addition to these devices, OnePlus was previously rumored to be announcing its first Nord smartwatch in July (opens in new tab) in India, indicating that the company will have busy months ahead.